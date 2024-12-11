Target Acquisition Systems Market Analysis (2014-2030) Featuring Profiles of 34 Companies Operating in the Industry, Including Thales Group, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, and Israel Aerospace Industries

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Target Acquisition Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Target Acquisition Systems was estimated at US$16.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$22.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





This report analyzes the Target Acquisition Systems market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval); End-Use (Military, Homeland Security).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



What Factors are Driving the Growth in the Target Acquisition Systems Market?



The growth in the Target Acquisition Systems market is driven by several factors, including increasing defense spending, rising demand for advanced battlefield technologies, and advancements in sensor and imaging technologies. Innovations like AI-powered targeting, high-resolution EO/IR sensors, and integrated radar systems have supported broader applications in military operations, enhancing accuracy and situational awareness.



The focus on modernizing defense forces, improving threat detection, and supporting strategic missions has further fueled demand, as target acquisition systems are integral to achieving tactical superiority. Additionally, geopolitical tensions, expanding UAV deployments, and investments in next-generation warfare capabilities have contributed to market growth, encouraging the deployment of advanced target acquisition systems across global defense forces.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Land Platform segment, which is expected to reach US$13.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.2%. The Airborne Platform segment is also set to grow at 3.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.0% CAGR to reach $3.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 34 companies featured in this Global Target Acquisition Systems Market report include:

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Hensoldt AG

Instro Precision Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Monocrom SL

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Rolta India Ltd.

Safran SA

Thales Group

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Target Acquisition Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Defense Modernization Programs Drive Demand for Target Acquisition Systems

Rising Focus on Enhanced Surveillance Capabilities Strengthens Market Potential

Technological Advancements in Electro-Optical Sensors Propel Growth

Increasing Demand for Precision Targeting Systems Drives Adoption

Rising Adoption of Autonomous Weapon Platforms Expands Addressable Market

Growing Focus on Border Security Strengthens Business Case for Acquisition Systems

Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Enhance Target Detection Capabilities

Focus on Lightweight and Portable Systems Boosts Field Deployment

Increasing Use of UAVs for Target Acquisition Expands Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Real-Time Situational Awareness Drives Adoption

Focus on Enhancing Night Vision Capabilities Expands Market Scope

Rising Military Expenditure in Developing Nations Spurs Growth

