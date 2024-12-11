Target Acquisition Systems Market Analysis (2014-2030) Featuring Profiles of 34 Companies Operating in the Industry, Including Thales Group, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, and Israel Aerospace Industries

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Target Acquisition Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Target Acquisition Systems was estimated at US$16.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$22.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
This report analyzes the Target Acquisition Systems market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.
Segments
Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval); End-Use (Military, Homeland Security).
Geographic Regions/Countries
World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.
What Factors are Driving the Growth in the Target Acquisition Systems Market?
The growth in the Target Acquisition Systems market is driven by several factors, including increasing defense spending, rising demand for advanced battlefield technologies, and advancements in sensor and imaging technologies. Innovations like AI-powered targeting, high-resolution EO/IR sensors, and integrated radar systems have supported broader applications in military operations, enhancing accuracy and situational awareness.
The focus on modernizing defense forces, improving threat detection, and supporting strategic missions has further fueled demand, as target acquisition systems are integral to achieving tactical superiority. Additionally, geopolitical tensions, expanding UAV deployments, and investments in next-generation warfare capabilities have contributed to market growth, encouraging the deployment of advanced target acquisition systems across global defense forces.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Land Platform segment, which is expected to reach US$13.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.2%. The Airborne Platform segment is also set to grow at 3.7% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.0% CAGR to reach $3.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Target Acquisition Systems Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Target Acquisition Systems Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Target Acquisition Systems Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Target Acquisition Systems Market such as Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Hensoldt AG, Instro Precision Limited, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Some of the 34 companies featured in this Global Target Acquisition Systems Market report include:
- Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Hensoldt AG
- Instro Precision Limited
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Monocrom SL
- Raytheon Missiles & Defense
- Rolta India Ltd.
- Safran SA
- Thales Group
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|89
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$16.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Target Acquisition Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Defense Modernization Programs Drive Demand for Target Acquisition Systems
- Rising Focus on Enhanced Surveillance Capabilities Strengthens Market Potential
- Technological Advancements in Electro-Optical Sensors Propel Growth
- Increasing Demand for Precision Targeting Systems Drives Adoption
- Rising Adoption of Autonomous Weapon Platforms Expands Addressable Market
- Growing Focus on Border Security Strengthens Business Case for Acquisition Systems
- Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Enhance Target Detection Capabilities
- Focus on Lightweight and Portable Systems Boosts Field Deployment
- Increasing Use of UAVs for Target Acquisition Expands Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Real-Time Situational Awareness Drives Adoption
- Focus on Enhancing Night Vision Capabilities Expands Market Scope
- Rising Military Expenditure in Developing Nations Spurs Growth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nnossm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment