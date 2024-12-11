ELTEX, Inc. Reinforces Innovation in Japan’s E-commerce Solution Development with the Power of Infinidat’s InfiniBox® Enterprise Storage Solution

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that ELTEX, Inc., a pioneer in the e-commerce industry in Japan, has modernized its storage infrastructure with the InfiniBox® solution, achieving a 2.4x improvement in performance, 8x increase in capacity, and 100% availability of applications and workloads to accommodate its customer growth and substantial business expansion. The power of Infinidat’s InfiniBox enables ELTEX to ensure the smooth operation of e-commerce and mail-order systems for leading Japanese enterprises, including some of Japan’s largest companies in the food industry.

Headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, ELTEX uses the InfiniBox solution to store e-commerce-related products and services data as well as end-user transaction data for each of its customers. This is mission-critical to its core business in the development and implementation of eltexDC, a packaged system integrating e-commerce and mail-order systems.

The increase in the number of ELTEX’s customers, coupled with the expanded operations of their customers, led to a dramatic increase in data related to mail orders. The amount of data, including transactional data for analysis and backup, skyrocketed between 3x and 5x per customer. Needing to solve the challenge, ELTEX deployed the InfiniBox to optimize its customers’ e-commerce business operations, add automation capabilities, and improve the efficiency of transactions, which are a fundamental part of e-commerce.

Infinidat’s industry-acclaimed enterprise storage solution replaced an outdated storage system that had insufficient capacity to cope with the company’s exponential data growth. InfiniBox met ELTEX’s requirements for improved performance, higher availability and reduced costs. In the two years that ELTEX has had the InfiniBox in operation, there has not been a single failure.

“The high availability of the InfiniBox solution’s fully triple-redundant architecture, which enables non-stop operations, and the excellent cost-per-capacity ratio, which is twice the effective capacity in the same price range, were very attractive about the InfiniBox,” said Mr. Akihito Takano, General Manager of the Managed Services Department at ELTEX. “Before we implemented the InfiniBox, when we ran out of storage capacity, we tended to be reluctant to sell to our customers, but now, thanks to Infinidat, we have increased capacity that we are able to aggressively sell with confidence. This has significantly contributed to the growth of our business.”

The ELTEX team points to the peace of mind that the InfiniBox provides. Not only is the performance excellent and the ease of use flawless, but the company has also seen significant benefits for data analysis tool processing – an increase by a factor of 1.5x. “I/O latency has been significantly reduced to the point of disappearing, compared to our previous storage system. As a result, all I/O-related problems, such as batch processing that used to take too long, have been virtually eliminated,” added Mr. Takano.

Members of the ELTEX team that brought in the InfiniBox in 2022 and have had hands-on experience with the system shared additional feedback about Infinidat’s enterprise storage solution, which is renowned for its large DRAM cache capacity and the innovative hybrid mix of solid-state drives (SSDs) and hard disk drives (HDDs). Mr. Kazushi Kobayashi of the Managed Services Department at ELTEX said, “There is no degradation with InfiniBox. Even when the storage OS was upgraded, the applications continued to run smoothly.”

Mr. Hidehiro Kono, Manager in the Managed Services Department at ELTEX, added, “We were able to use the InfiniBox right after we plugged it in. Just as the implementation was simple and straightforward, the post-implementation operation and management have been simple as well.”

“ELTEX, a prominent Japanese e-commerce technology company, exemplifies how adopting a truly innovative enterprise storage solution can drive business growth and enhance customer experiences,” said Steve Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer at Infinidat. “ELTEX recognized the unique capabilities and power of the InfiniBox enterprise storage solution, joining many enterprises worldwide in discovering the best of the InfiniBox family.”

“ELTEX is an exceptional success story of a Japanese company adapting to significant data growth with greater storage capacity by adopting Infinidat’s best-in-class enterprise storage solution,” said Hideki Yamada, Country Manager, Japan at Infinidat. “At Infinidat, we are proud to be working with Japanese companies, like ELTEX, that are on the leading edge of using innovative enterprise storage capabilities to improve the performance, capacity, and availability of their data infrastructure, which are critical for smooth data center operations. It’s exciting to see how our InfiniBox solution has given ELTEX a competitive advantage in their industry, fueling business expansion.”

To read the ELTEX case study for more details, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on X

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159