NexQloud Announces Deployment of Over 750 NanoServers Across Five Countries, Achieving 75% of Launch Target

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexQloud, a decentralized cloud computing provider, has reached a key operational milestone with the deployment of over 750 NanoServers, marking 75% of its initial capacity goal. This development is critical as the company progresses towards its objective of deploying 1,000 NanoServers to support a resilient cloud infrastructure for enterprise-level, containerized applications.

These NanoServers, also known as QloudNodes, are specialized hardware devices designed to integrate individual computational resources into NexQloud’s expansive decentralized cloud framework. Contributors who operate QloudNodes are compensated with NXQ tokens, based on the performance and operational uptime of their devices.

Mauro Terrinoni, CEO of NexQloud, stated, "The deployment of 750 QloudNodes across multiple countries reflects our commitment to enhancing the scalability and reliability of cloud computing. This strategic expansion is indicative of the market’s confidence in our technology and capability to support real-world blockchain projects."

Strategic Advancements in Sustainable Cloud Computing

This progress is a significant stride in NexQloud's strategy to construct a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) that utilizes distributed computational assets to deliver scalable and eco-friendly cloud services worldwide. The company is poised to decrease reliance on centralized data centers, aiming to reduce operational costs and environmental impacts for enterprise users.

NexQloud is dedicated to providing a decentralized infrastructure that promises substantial cost savings, up to 31.2%, while maintaining security and operational standards on par with leading centralized services like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

"As we approach the launch of our platform, we continue to focus on merging technological innovation with environmental and economic sustainability," Terrinoni added. "This approach ensures that every participant, from QloudNode operators to enterprise users, engages in a system that supports broader sustainability and efficiency."

About NexQloud

NexQloud is a startup in the cloud computing sector that aims to transform the industry by leveraging blockchain and AI technologies. The company's platform connects computing devices globally to create a decentralized cloud infrastructure, reducing reliance on centralized data centers. This technology focuses on providing a secure, scalable, and sustainable cloud computing solution. NexQloud's mission is to revolutionize how businesses and individuals access and benefit from cloud services.

