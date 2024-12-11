Healthcare Consulting Services Market to Reach USD 59.75 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increased Adoption of Digital Solutions and Healthcare Industry Reforms | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size & Trends:

“According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare Consulting Services Market was valued at USD 26.35 billion in 2023 and is likely to reach USD 59.75 billion by 2032, registered at a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

The healthcare consulting services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing complexity of healthcare systems and the rising demand for healthcare organizations to enhance operational efficiency, compliance, and overall performance. Consultants provide essential support in navigating regulatory changes, optimizing processes, and implementing new technologies, contributing to the growth of the market.

The demand for healthcare consulting services has risen substantially due to the integration of digital solutions, such as electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth, and data analytics, which are transforming the healthcare landscape. Additionally, the growing emphasis on value-based care models and the push for sustainability are driving healthcare providers to seek strategic guidance to improve business outcomes.





Supply-side factors include the increasing need for specialized expertise in areas like regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and patient-centered care, which are becoming critical as the healthcare landscape evolves. Healthcare consulting services are no longer just about business improvement but have expanded to encompass digital transformation, AI-driven decision-making, and remote patient monitoring.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Accenture

McKinsey & Company

Deloitte Global

L.E.K. Consulting

PwC

Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Cognizant

EY

Bain & Company Inc.

IQVIA Inc.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

KPMG

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 26.35 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 59.75 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.54% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Services

In 2023, the dominant segment in the healthcare consulting services market was Strategic Management Consulting, accounting for approximately 35.0% of the market. This segment has grown as healthcare organizations seek expert advice to navigate complex industry shifts, such as regulatory reforms, mergers, acquisitions, and changes in patient expectations. Consultants provide guidance on improving operational efficiency, optimizing business strategies, and planning for long-term sustainability. The increasing adoption of value-based care models has further fueled the demand for strategic consulting in hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare entities.

On the other hand, the fastest-growing segment is Information Technology (IT) Consulting, expected to experience significant expansion during the forecast period. With the rapid adoption of digital technologies, such as telehealth, electronic health records (EHRs), and data analytics, IT consulting services are in high demand. Healthcare organizations are increasingly turning to IT consultants to integrate digital systems, improve data security, and optimize patient care. The growth of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other technologies in the healthcare sector is expected to continue boosting demand for IT consulting services.

By End-use

In 2023, the hospital sector was the largest contributor to healthcare consulting services, benefiting from services aimed at improving clinical outcomes, enhancing operational efficiency, and managing patient volumes. Hospitals continue to face pressure to improve care delivery and cost-effectiveness, and consulting firms assist in adopting value-based care models, implementing EHRs, and optimizing financial performance.

The pharmaceutical industry is the fastest-growing end-use segment, driven by the need for assistance with regulatory challenges, research and development (R&D), and market expansion. As the pharmaceutical industry evolves with advances in personalized medicine and digital health solutions, consulting services are becoming more critical in helping companies navigate the rapidly changing landscape.

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Key Segmentation:

By Services

Strategic Management Consulting

Financial Management Consulting

Information Technology Consulting

Human Resource Consulting

Others

By End-use

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Insurance Companies

Government Organizations

Other Healthcare Providers

Recent Developments in Healthcare Consulting Services

In November 2024 , JTS Health Partners appointed Kevin Smith as Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Transformation. This strategic move strengthens the company's capabilities in revenue cycle management and reflects its growth strategy in enhancing client services and providing expertise in financial transformation within healthcare organizations.

Nsight Health partnered with Physicians Choice Medical to provide RPM and CCM services in November 2024. This partnership is intended to equip healthcare providers in the Physicians Choice Medical network with tools to enhance patient care and manage chronic conditions, thereby enhancing the quality of care and outcomes for patients.

Regional Analysis

North America was the leading region in 2023 by market share. The regional leadership can be attributed to the region's highly developed infrastructure, regulatory complexity, and increased adoption of digital health solutions. The U.S. is a large market that houses many of the world's leading consulting firms, driving the market as they provide all-round healthcare solutions for hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and more.

During the forecast period, the region that is anticipated to grow the most is Asia-Pacific. Significant growth will be fueled here mainly by expansion in healthcare services at lightning speed, increased healthcare spending, and government action regarding the availability and quality of healthcare for its population. China and India, for example, witness massive investment in healthcare infra and digitization. This, to a growing demand for consulting services related to operations optimization and upgrading health care.





Conclusion

The Healthcare Consulting Services Market is set for growth, fueled by the growing complexity of healthcare systems, the increasing adoption of digital technologies, and the rising demand for strategic and operational guidance. With key players focusing on innovative services like IT consulting, value-based care models, and digital transformation, the market is poised to reach USD 59.75 billion by 2032. Healthcare consulting services will continue to play a critical role in shaping the future of healthcare delivery, particularly in North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

