SIOS Protection Suite for Linux Achieves SAP Recertification for Integration with SAP S/4HANA

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., a leading provider of high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced that SIOS Protection Suite for Linux, including SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux version number 9.9, has been certified by SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) for integration with SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies. This achievement highlights SIOS’ ongoing commitment to delivering robust HA and DR solutions that ensure the resilience of critical SAP systems in physical, virtual, and cloud environments.

“This SAP recertification reinforces the advanced capabilities of SIOS LifeKeeper in delivering automated, intelligent failover protection for SAP S/4HANA environments,” said Masahiro Arai, COO of SIOS Technology. “With features such as real-time health monitoring, seamless recovery, and flexible configuration options, SIOS LifeKeeper ensures that our customers can maintain uninterrupted access to their critical SAP applications.”

SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux earned SAP certification by successfully completing rigorous qualification procedures. These procedures, based on SAP-approved integration technologies, confirmed the software's reliability and stability within each supported SAP environment.

Specialized modules called application recovery kits (ARKs) come with SIOS LifeKeeper to provide application-specific intelligence and automation of configuration steps. ARKs enable configuration of SAP and HANA clusters without the complexity or need for error-prone manual scripting required by other HA solutions. In addition, ARKs ensure that cluster failovers maintain SAP best practices for fast, reliable recovery of operation.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data – protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

