IoT Cloud Platform Market to Reach USD 71.7 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing IoT Adoption and Need for Efficient Data Management | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Cloud Platform Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the IoT cloud platform market size was valued at USD 20.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 71.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.14% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

A wide variety of industries, such as healthcare, retail, agriculture, and logistics, are experiencing a significant boost from the transformative impact of IoT technology. With the proliferation of connected devices, the demand for cloud execution platforms to manage, process, and analyze the volumes of data generated by them is also growing. This revolution is best visible in the healthcare sector, as every year millions of people use IoT devices such as wearables, smart medical equipment, and remote monitoring which produce big data on a daily basis.

The IoT cloud platforms provide the required services for effective data management, real-time analytics, and secure storage, which are the foundation for ensuring optimized operational efficiency and improved patient outcomes. With more healthcare providers gaining IoT devices to monitor patients, cloud platforms help feed in the data collected from the devices in a secure data repository for real-time analysis which helps providers in decision-making and better care. This makes the need for IoT cloud platforms grow as Companies across domains are on the digital transformation journey. Businesses need their cloud solution to be scalable, flexible, and ultra-secure while managing complex IoT data and also ensuring compliance and privacy. The trend towards utilizing IoT cloud platforms that we discussed above has become a necessity due to the need for systems that handle big data and real-time analytics. Growth in the IoT cloud platform market is further propelled by the swift deployment of 5G networks as well since the combination of IoT and 5G enables the improvement of network performance for IoT platforms through increased data transfer speeds and lower latency.

Additionally, edge computing is another factor driving demand for IoT cloud platforms. By enabling data processing at the source, edge computing helps cut down latency and improve the performance and efficiency of IoT devices. By 2025, more than 50% of enterprise-managed data will be generated and processed outside traditional data centers or cloud environments, highlighting the need for greater edge computing integration with IoT cloud platforms.





Get a Sample Report of IoT Cloud Platform Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3414

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – AWS IoT Core

Microsoft Corporation – Azure IoT Hub

Google Cloud – Google Cloud IoT Core

IBM Corporation – IBM Watson IoT Platform

Oracle Corporation – Oracle IoT Cloud Service

Cisco Systems – Cisco IoT Control Center

SAP SE – SAP IoT Platform

PTC Inc. – ThingWorx IoT Platform

GE Digital – Predix Platform

Salesforce – Salesforce IoT Cloud

Siemens AG – MindSphere

Intel Corporation – Intel IoT Platform

Hitachi Vantara – Lumada IoT Platform

Bosch Software Innovations – Bosch IoT Suite

Schneider Electric – EcoStruxure IoT Platform

Alibaba Cloud – Alibaba IoT Platform

Huawei Technologies – Huawei OceanConnect IoT Platform

Samsung Electronics – Samsung ARTIK Cloud

Arm Holdings – Pelion IoT Platform

ThingSpeak (MathWorks) – ThingSpeak IoT Analytics Platform

IoT Cloud Platform Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 20.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 71.7 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.14 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Expanding use of IoT in healthcare generates massive data, requiring advanced cloud solutions for device management.



• Increased adoption of Industry 4.0 practices boosts demand for IoT platforms supporting predictive maintenance and remote monitoring.



• Rising preference for flexible platforms that integrate with multiple cloud providers to avoid vendor lock-in.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on IoT Cloud Platform Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3414

Segmentation Analysis

By Deployment

The commercial segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 48.28% of the market. Such dominance is attributed to the widespread adoption of IoT technologies across several sectors such as healthcare, retail, education, and manufacturing as they require real-time data analysis and management to operate efficiently. Businesses need to use cloud platforms with scalable, secure, and cost-efficient methods to route the IoT data to be more efficient in operations and decision-making. This segment is also anticipated to see ample growth in the immediate future due to the rising trend of smart technologies in an increasing number of fields, such as smart factories, connected retail, and many more. Demand for predictive maintenance, asset tracking, and real-time analytics will continue to boost growth in this segment.

The private segment in the IoT cloud platform market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast segment. The rising data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance concerns amongst organizations primarily drive this growth. The high control that the private cloud affords the business makes it ideal for sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government that work with sensitive data. With organizations paying more attention to cyber security and maintaining control, private IoT clouds are likely to surge in popularity. This segment is expected to grow more in the future since more enterprises demand tailored, secure cloud solutions that can align with the regulatory and operational requirements of the enterprises.

IoT Cloud Platform Market Segmentation:

By Offering

Platform

Device Management

Analytics

Connectivity & Communication

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment

Private

Hybrid

Public

By Organization Size

large-size organization

small and medium-sized organizations

By End - Use

Industrial Automation & Smart Manufacturing

Smart Infrastructure

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

Others

Regional Landscape

In 2023 North America held the largest share of the market at 32.0% and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the global IoT cloud platform market because of the proliferation of IOT-enabled devices, growing adoption of industry 4.0 and cloud and edge computing, increasing RD spending in the IoT ecosystem, and presence of giant market players such as Google, Amazon web service (AWS), IBM, Microsoft, Cisco systems inc., etc in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Strong growth in the smart manufacturing sector among nations like China and India, increasing smart cities as well as high penetration of 5G and industrial automation are the factors supporting the growth of the IoT cloud platform in the Asia Pacific region.





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of IoT Cloud Platform Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3414

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Google Cloud announced its Google Cloud IoT updates, with a focus on improving integration between AI and IoT. The update includes enhanced tools for machine learning, allowing businesses to generate more actionable insights from the data generated by their IoT devices.

In February 2024, Microsoft launched new features in its Azure IoT Hub, including expanded support for edge computing and advanced analytics. This development aims to offer real-time insights for manufacturers and industrial sectors, enabling predictive maintenance and reducing operational costs.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. IoT Cloud Platform Market Segmentation, by Offering

8. IoT Cloud Platform Market Segmentation, by Deployment

9. IoT Cloud Platform Market Segmentation, by Organization Size

10. IoT Cloud Platform Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of IoT Cloud Platform Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/iot-cloud-platform-market-3414

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.