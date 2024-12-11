KIP Protocol Unveils Token Generation Event, Igniting a New Era for Decentralized AI Innovation with $KIP Token

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIP Protocol, the Web3 base layer for decentralized AI, announces its highly anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE). With a confirmed first wave of listings on KuCoin, Gate.io and BingX, and with past investment rounds led by Animoca Ventures and Tribe Capital, KIP Protocol is poised to revolutionize the decentralized AI landscape.

With a focus on building infrastructure that caters to every aspect of AI, from governments exploring AI sovereignty to consumer-facing applications, KIP Protocol sets its sights on achieving over 100,000 daily active users (DAUs) and unlocking the largest total addressable market (TAM) in decentralized AI. Addressing challenges of connectivity, monetization, and ownership, the platform enables creators to transform their innovations into tangible and sustainable value.

Transforming AI Monetization: The $KIP Token and D/RAG Technology

A leader in decentralized AI, KIP Protocol is the inventor of Decentralized Retrieval-Augmented Generation (D/RAG) and a winner of the 2023 Chainlink Fall Hackathon among 18,000 other participants, underlining its leadership in the field. By integrating advanced blockchain solutions with AI innovations, KIP Protocol builds seamless bridges between AI creators—spanning app developers, model trainers, and data owners—within a trustless decentralized ecosystem.

At the heart of this ecosystem is the $KIP token, serving as its economic engine. The token powers transparent revenue sharing, allowing creators to retain digital property rights of their AI assets while accessing sustainable income streams. Through its ERC-3525 tokenization, KIP democratizes access to AI innovations and empowers creators to thrive in a decentralized economy.

Rapid Traction Across Key Verticals

KIP Protocol has demonstrated impressive technological versatility and business development capabilities across sectors and regions, having already accomplished the following:

Education : Through its collaboration with Open Campus , KIP is building Open Campus U (OCU) , an AI-driven educational platform targeting at least 1 million learners. Backed by a $10 million DAO fund, OCU aims to impact 250 million students across 23,000 universities globally.

: Through its collaboration with , KIP is building , an AI-driven educational platform targeting at least 1 million learners. Backed by a $10 million DAO fund, OCU aims to impact 250 million students across 23,000 universities globally. Entertainment : Entering the red-hot AI agent space, KIP has made its first investment in Moemate , an AI-powered social platform with 5 million Web2 users, KIP is driving the platform’s transition into Web3 using its cutting-edge infrastructure. Moemate is just the beginning, with KIP eyeing a future filled with diverse AI agent applications —from AI companions to specialist AIs that could one day handle routine roles like finance management.

: Entering the red-hot space, KIP has made its first investment in , an AI-powered social platform with 5 million Web2 users, KIP is driving the platform’s transition into Web3 using its cutting-edge infrastructure. Moemate is just the beginning, with KIP eyeing a future filled with diverse —from to that could one day handle routine roles like finance management. Infrastructure & Development : Collaborating with Aethir , KIP is integrating over 40,000 GPUs through decentralized GPU cloud infrastructure, powering AI ecosystems and enhancing accessibility for decentralized applications.

: Collaborating with , KIP is integrating over 40,000 GPUs through decentralized GPU cloud infrastructure, powering AI ecosystems and enhancing accessibility for decentralized applications. Government : With a view of onboarding entire nations, Argentina marks the first country where KIP will make significant traction in, impressing President Javier Milei with its vision for AI sovereignty . Beyond this milestone, the team is actively engaging with policymakers in other countries to explore how decentralized AI can transform city management , the education sector , and data-intensive tasks, driving productivity and creating tech-driven jobs.

: With a view of onboarding entire nations, Argentina marks the first country where KIP will make significant traction in, impressing President with its vision for . Beyond this milestone, the team is actively engaging with policymakers in other countries to explore how decentralized AI can transform , the , and data-intensive tasks, driving productivity and creating tech-driven jobs. Biotech : By securing an MOU with one of Thailand’s largest government research institutes , KIP is expanding into biotech, supporting data-driven decision-making in stem-cell production.

: By securing an , KIP is expanding into biotech, supporting data-driven decision-making in stem-cell production. Developer Empowerment: Strategic investment in HackQuest is fostering the next generation of innovators, expanding decentralized AI knowledge to a community of 50,000 developers.

Opportunities for AI Innovators and Consumers

The $KIP token launch unlocks unprecedented opportunities for participation in the decentralized AI economy. Token holders gain access to a transparent marketplace for AI models, tools, and services, enabling efficient monetization and collaboration.

Julian Peh, Co-Founder and CEO of KIP Protocol stated:

“KIP Protocol aims to provide real-world impact through our DeAI framework. While we are honoured to have the trust of so many prominent organisations and countries around the world as clients, our TGE still marks a major milestone, setting the stage for a truly decentralized future where creators own a fair share of the economic benefits of the AI powered future.”

James Ho, Head of Animoca Ventures, added:

“KIP is at the forefront of decentralized AI adoption, with a vision and technology to redefine AI, and the real-world execution abilities to match. This token launch not only accelerates its mission but also opens doors for creators and users to thrive in a decentralized AI economy while retaining full digital property rights over their AI assets.”

A Vision for a Decentralized AI Future

As KIP Protocol leads the charge in decentralized AI adoption, it's TGE represents a major turning point for AI creators, enterprises, and consumers. The $KIP token offers a gateway to a decentralized future where AI’s full potential can be unlocked—empowering innovators, fostering collaboration, and driving tangible outcomes in Web3 and beyond.

About KIP Protocol

KIP Protocol builds Web3 infrastructure for AI app developers, model makers and data owners, empowering easy deployment and monetisation of AI assets while maintaining full ownership rights.

KIP was a pioneer in Decentralized Retrieval Augmented Generation (D/RAG), being a winner of the Chainlink Hackathon in 2023. That expertise in D/RAG was built into a framework called KnowledgeFi, currently used by leading Web3 companies to monetise Knowledge Assets using AI.

KIP solves mission-critical challenges faced in decentralized AI deployments, with an aim to jumpstart wholly new business ecosystems, and ensure the economic benefits brought about by AI can be enjoyed by all.

Founded and helmed by veteran AI PhDs and tech business veterans, KIP aims to be a catalyst for the widespread adoption of decentralized AI.

