Havila Shipping ASA: Successful placement of NOK 525 million senior secured bond

Havila Shipping ASA (“Havila Shipping”) is pleased to announce a successful completion of a 2-year senior secured bond issue of NOK 525 million.

The bond will be issued by Havila Finans AS, a company wholly owned by Havila Holding AS (50.96% owner of Havila Shipping) and will have a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 5.00% p.a. with quarterly interest payments.

The net proceeds from the bond issue will be on-lent to subsidiaries of Havila Shipping and used to repay NOK 500 million of debt that shall be settled in cash on 30 December 2024.

Arctic Securities is Sole Manager in placement of the new bond issue. Advokatfirmaet Wikborg Rein is legal counsel to Havila Shipping. Advokatfirmaet Selmer is legal counsel to the Sole Manager and Nordic Trustee.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

