Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Forecast (2025-2033) by Platform, End-user Industry, Countries and Company Analysis

The Cloud Services Brokerage market is anticipated to increase from US$11.46 billion in 2024 to reach US$42.44 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 15.66% from 2025 to 2033. The Cloud Services Brokerage market growth potential will be on account of an increase in cloud-based services, adoption of AI, big data analytics, IoT, technological advancement, and innovations.







Growth Drivers for the Cloud Services Brokerage Market

Improving Adoption of Cloud in Industries



There is a major growth driver for the Cloud Services Brokerage market; this is the increased adoption of cloud computing across several industries. Most businesses when transitioning to the cloud tend to utilize various cloud services from different providers, thus making management tricky. CSBs make it easier by acting as a bridge between organizations and actual cloud implementations, thereby aiding in integration, management, and optimization of their cloud services. Apparently compelled by customers' needs to adopt cloud services with minimal failures, scalability, and flexibility, the demand for CSBs is growing. As businesses seek means to extract maximum value from cloud investments and optimize operations, they would need CSBs to help iron out their entry into it.



Growing Demand for Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Solutions



In the backdrop of business-onboarding in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments to avoid vendor lock-in and achieve flexibility, the adoption of Cloud Services Brokerage has gained momentum. CSBs provide organizations with an ability to manage harmoniously multiple cloud environments with such performance being optimal and safe in conformance with all platforms. In this scenario of cloud services being adopted either from public, private, or on-premises by companies, CSBs come with the required tools to aggregate, monitor, and fine-tune diverse infrastructures of clouds. With the complexity that a multi-cloud setup offers, CSBs have become absolutely necessary in dealing with business strategies on effective management and optimization of cloud strategies for a firm.



Cost Optimization and Resource Management



Clouds facilitate more services to be moved into the service, meaning firms now must consider how their services are being utilized in this respect. Cloud Services Brokers offer an opportunity for such businesses to optimize and minimize cloud expenses by providing them with tools to track and assist in optimizing cloud usage while only paying for what they need. CSBs allow organizations to monitor the consumption of their cloud services and identify those inefficiencies that would be able to make them take informed decisions on how to optimize resources. Indeed, with centralized management of each and every cloud infrastructure, companies can now control their expenses and utilization of resources and ensure they do not exceed, making them integral for businesses looking to maximize the cost-effectiveness of their cloud infrastructure.



Canada Cloud Services Brokerage Market



Hence, the Canadian Cloud Services Brokerage market is growing at a rapid pace as cloud usage continues to increase across different markets and there is a growing demand for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions. As the Canadian companies attempt to optimize their cloud infrastructure, CSBs simplify the management complexity by providing a platform that aggregates various cloud providers onto one single platform. The further needs for cost optimization, resource management, and seamless integration across different cloud environments help support the market. With a focus on scalability, flexibility, and increasing efficiency in operations, the CSB market for Canada is poised to continue growth where it may be a benefit of sectors such as finance, healthcare, and retail. April 2024 marked Telehouse's coming launch of Telehouse Canada, bringing to Canadian businesses the enhanced IT infrastructure and connectivity services needed to power Canadian growth and innovation. France Cloud Services Brokerage Market



France CSB market



Increasingly, French organizations are looking for easy and efficient ways to manage these complex, costly, and sometimes exposed cloud environments. CSBs offer critical services around cloud integration, resource optimization, and vendor management-and can greatly help businesses simplify their adoption of the cloud. The growth of demand for security, compliance, and performance monitoring by different cloud platforms compels the market even more. Companies from various domains such as finance, health care, and manufacturing are shifting to the cloud; therefore, their CSB market in France is expanding. China Cloud Services Brokerage Market



China's Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) market



With more and more Chinese businesses moving towards multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, the need to efficiently manage multiple cloud environments grows exponentially. CSBs can facilitate streamlined procurements of cloud services, limit resource wastages, and make for easy integrations in Organizations. Cost savings, security and agility- it is now becoming integral for the rapidly growing Chinese digital economy. This is backed by government support for cloud initiatives and expansion in local cloud service providers. South Africa Cloud Services Brokerage Market



South Africa cloud services brokerage market



With growing demands for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions, CSBs are highly required to help organizations manage their cloud environments and optimize performance. South African companies use CSBs to have a streamlined integration process with clouds, reduce costs, and use resources more efficiently in multiple platforms. The requirements of security superiority, regulatory compliance, and the need for better performance also fuel the market. With increased adoption of clouds, the demand for CSBs in South Africa will continue to grow massively. Telkom subsidiary BCX launched its Africa Local Public (ALP) Cloud service from two Johannesburg-based data centers last week, in partnership with Alibaba Cloud.



Cloud Services Brokerage Company Analysis



The major players in the Cloud Services Brokerage market are Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, NEC Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Rightscale Inc., Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, NTT Data Inc., and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $42.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Platform

6.2 Deployment Model

6.3 Enterprise

6.4 End User

6.5 Country



7. Platform

7.1 Internal Cloud Services Brokerage

7.2 External Cloud Services Brokerage



8. Deployment Model

8.1 Public

8.2 Private

8.3 Hybrid



9. Enterprise

9.1 Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

9.2 Large Enterprise



10. End User

10.1 IT and Telecom

10.2 BFSI

10.3 Retail

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Government

10.6 Manufacturing

10.7 Other End-user Industries



11. Country

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 South Korea

11.3.6 Thailand

11.3.7 Malaysia

11.3.8 Indonesia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 South Africa

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.3 UAE



12. Porter's Five Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Company Analysis

14.1 Accenture PLC

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Key Persons

14.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies

14.1.4 Product Portfolio

14.1.5 Financial Insights

14.2 Capgemini SE

14.3 NEC Corporation

14.4 DXC Technology Company

14.5 Rightscale Inc.

14.6 Wipro Limited

14.7 IBM Corporation

14.8 NTT Data Inc.

14.9 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.



