Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Forecast (2025-2033) by Platform, End-user Industry, Countries and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cloud Services Brokerage market is anticipated to increase from US$11.46 billion in 2024 to reach US$42.44 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 15.66% from 2025 to 2033. The Cloud Services Brokerage market growth potential will be on account of an increase in cloud-based services, adoption of AI, big data analytics, IoT, technological advancement, and innovations.
Growth Drivers for the Cloud Services Brokerage Market
Improving Adoption of Cloud in Industries
There is a major growth driver for the Cloud Services Brokerage market; this is the increased adoption of cloud computing across several industries. Most businesses when transitioning to the cloud tend to utilize various cloud services from different providers, thus making management tricky. CSBs make it easier by acting as a bridge between organizations and actual cloud implementations, thereby aiding in integration, management, and optimization of their cloud services. Apparently compelled by customers' needs to adopt cloud services with minimal failures, scalability, and flexibility, the demand for CSBs is growing. As businesses seek means to extract maximum value from cloud investments and optimize operations, they would need CSBs to help iron out their entry into it.
Growing Demand for Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Solutions
In the backdrop of business-onboarding in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments to avoid vendor lock-in and achieve flexibility, the adoption of Cloud Services Brokerage has gained momentum. CSBs provide organizations with an ability to manage harmoniously multiple cloud environments with such performance being optimal and safe in conformance with all platforms. In this scenario of cloud services being adopted either from public, private, or on-premises by companies, CSBs come with the required tools to aggregate, monitor, and fine-tune diverse infrastructures of clouds. With the complexity that a multi-cloud setup offers, CSBs have become absolutely necessary in dealing with business strategies on effective management and optimization of cloud strategies for a firm.
Cost Optimization and Resource Management
Clouds facilitate more services to be moved into the service, meaning firms now must consider how their services are being utilized in this respect. Cloud Services Brokers offer an opportunity for such businesses to optimize and minimize cloud expenses by providing them with tools to track and assist in optimizing cloud usage while only paying for what they need. CSBs allow organizations to monitor the consumption of their cloud services and identify those inefficiencies that would be able to make them take informed decisions on how to optimize resources. Indeed, with centralized management of each and every cloud infrastructure, companies can now control their expenses and utilization of resources and ensure they do not exceed, making them integral for businesses looking to maximize the cost-effectiveness of their cloud infrastructure.
Canada Cloud Services Brokerage Market
Hence, the Canadian Cloud Services Brokerage market is growing at a rapid pace as cloud usage continues to increase across different markets and there is a growing demand for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions. As the Canadian companies attempt to optimize their cloud infrastructure, CSBs simplify the management complexity by providing a platform that aggregates various cloud providers onto one single platform. The further needs for cost optimization, resource management, and seamless integration across different cloud environments help support the market. With a focus on scalability, flexibility, and increasing efficiency in operations, the CSB market for Canada is poised to continue growth where it may be a benefit of sectors such as finance, healthcare, and retail. April 2024 marked Telehouse's coming launch of Telehouse Canada, bringing to Canadian businesses the enhanced IT infrastructure and connectivity services needed to power Canadian growth and innovation. France Cloud Services Brokerage Market
France CSB market
Increasingly, French organizations are looking for easy and efficient ways to manage these complex, costly, and sometimes exposed cloud environments. CSBs offer critical services around cloud integration, resource optimization, and vendor management-and can greatly help businesses simplify their adoption of the cloud. The growth of demand for security, compliance, and performance monitoring by different cloud platforms compels the market even more. Companies from various domains such as finance, health care, and manufacturing are shifting to the cloud; therefore, their CSB market in France is expanding. China Cloud Services Brokerage Market
China's Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) market
With more and more Chinese businesses moving towards multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, the need to efficiently manage multiple cloud environments grows exponentially. CSBs can facilitate streamlined procurements of cloud services, limit resource wastages, and make for easy integrations in Organizations. Cost savings, security and agility- it is now becoming integral for the rapidly growing Chinese digital economy. This is backed by government support for cloud initiatives and expansion in local cloud service providers. South Africa Cloud Services Brokerage Market
South Africa cloud services brokerage market
With growing demands for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions, CSBs are highly required to help organizations manage their cloud environments and optimize performance. South African companies use CSBs to have a streamlined integration process with clouds, reduce costs, and use resources more efficiently in multiple platforms. The requirements of security superiority, regulatory compliance, and the need for better performance also fuel the market. With increased adoption of clouds, the demand for CSBs in South Africa will continue to grow massively. Telkom subsidiary BCX launched its Africa Local Public (ALP) Cloud service from two Johannesburg-based data centers last week, in partnership with Alibaba Cloud.
Cloud Services Brokerage Company Analysis
The major players in the Cloud Services Brokerage market are Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, NEC Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Rightscale Inc., Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, NTT Data Inc., and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2024-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$42.44 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 Platform
6.2 Deployment Model
6.3 Enterprise
6.4 End User
6.5 Country
7. Platform
7.1 Internal Cloud Services Brokerage
7.2 External Cloud Services Brokerage
8. Deployment Model
8.1 Public
8.2 Private
8.3 Hybrid
9. Enterprise
9.1 Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)
9.2 Large Enterprise
10. End User
10.1 IT and Telecom
10.2 BFSI
10.3 Retail
10.4 Healthcare
10.5 Government
10.6 Manufacturing
10.7 Other End-user Industries
11. Country
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.2 Canada
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 France
11.2.2 Germany
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 Spain
11.2.5 United Kingdom
11.2.6 Belgium
11.2.7 Netherlands
11.2.8 Turkey
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 South Korea
11.3.6 Thailand
11.3.7 Malaysia
11.3.8 Indonesia
11.3.9 New Zealand
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.3 Argentina
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 South Africa
11.5.2 Saudi Arabia
11.5.3 UAE
12. Porter's Five Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Rivalry
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threat
14. Company Analysis
14.1 Accenture PLC
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Key Persons
14.1.3 Recent Development & Strategies
14.1.4 Product Portfolio
14.1.5 Financial Insights
14.2 Capgemini SE
14.3 NEC Corporation
14.4 DXC Technology Company
14.5 Rightscale Inc.
14.6 Wipro Limited
14.7 IBM Corporation
14.8 NTT Data Inc.
14.9 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2gitq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment