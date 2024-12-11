NADP Report Reveals Overall Decrease in Dental Benefits Enrollment

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment in dental benefits decreased last year to 87% of the U.S. population— a 1% decline from the previous year, according to the recently released NADP 2024 Dental Benefits Report: Enrollment. Most of the decline can be attributed to a redetermination process undertaken in the Medicaid program. Medicare Advantage and Supplemental plans and commercially available DPPO plans all experienced an increase in enrollment.

“While the end of the Public Health Emergency led to declines in Medicaid enrollment, the continued growth in Medicare enrollment underscores the increasing demand for dental benefits among older Americans,” said NADP Executive Director Mike Adelberg. “In the commercial sector, shifts in plan classifications emphasize the importance of innovation and adaptability within the dental benefits industry.”

Public Programs

A significant driver of the enrollment decline was the expiration of the Public Health Emergency (PHE) in 2023. During the PHE, states were prohibited from redetermining eligibility for Medicaid beneficiaries. With redetermination resuming, many individuals were found ineligible, resulting in an 8.8% decrease in Medicaid eligibility. Consequently, enrollment in publicly funded dental programs dropped by 1.1% compared to 2022.

However, the Medicare sector exhibited notable growth, with enrollment increasing by 20.7% to reach 25.5 million seniors, demonstrating a continued expansion in this segment as more seniors retire and leave the commercial benefit market.

Commercial Benefits

In the commercial sector, overall enrollment decreased by 1% compared to 2022. Yet, DPPO plans—representing the dominant commercial dental product—saw a slight rise in market share to 89%, primarily due to the reclassification of Dental Exclusive Provider Organization (DEPO) business.

Key insights into commercial dental benefits include:

Group Plans: About 57% of commercial group dental benefits are employer-sponsored, while 43% are offered as voluntary benefits.

About 57% of commercial group dental benefits are employer-sponsored, while 43% are offered as voluntary benefits. Individual Policies: Approximately 4.8% of individuals with commercial dental coverage purchase policies independently.

Approximately 4.8% of individuals with commercial dental coverage purchase policies independently. Integrated Benefits: Around 1.9% of commercial dental benefits are integrated with medical insurance policies.

Around 1.9% of commercial dental benefits are integrated with medical insurance policies. Self-Insured Plans: Nearly 44% of group dental benefits are self-insured, continuing a gradual decline in self-insurance observed since 2013.

The 2024 Dental Benefits Report: Enrollment provides a comprehensive analysis of the shifting dental benefits landscape and its implications for the industry. To access the full report, visit the Knowledge Center on NADP.org.

