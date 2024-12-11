AONDevices and Atmosic Technologies Unveil Always-On Remote Control for Intuitive User Experiences

CAMPBELL and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AONDevices, a leader in ultra-low-power, high-accuracy edge AI, and Atmosic Technologies, an innovator of ultra-low-power wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), have introduced a groundbreaking Always-On Remote Control solution. By combining AONDevices’ advanced Always-On Voice (AOV) AI, sound detection, and speaker identification with Atmosic’s energy harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology, this next-generation device redefines the connected home experience.

Beyond Always-On Voice: Expanding Sound Detection and Speaker Identification

This innovative remote extends beyond traditional AOV capabilities to include sound detection and speaker identification, empowering users with personalized, adaptive, and efficient control. By recognizing individual users and detecting key acoustic events, the remote elevates smart home interactions to a new level of convenience and intelligence.

Benefits at a Glance

Single Microphone Design : Reduces power consumption and BOM costs while maintaining high performance.

: Reduces power consumption and BOM costs while maintaining high performance. Ultra-Low-Power Consumption : Extends battery life for fewer replacements.

: Extends battery life for fewer replacements. Energy Harvesting : Recharges using ambient light or RF signals, reducing dependency on traditional batteries.

: Recharges using ambient light or RF signals, reducing dependency on traditional batteries. Customizable AI Features : Tailored wake words, local commands, and speaker identification ensure a personalized user experience.

: Tailored wake words, local commands, and speaker identification ensure a personalized user experience. Privacy: All audio processing occurs locally, and no ambient audio data is communicated outside the remote.



“Our partnership with Atmosic reflects our commitment to rethinking what’s possible with edge AI,” said Mouna Elkhatib, CEO and CTO of AONDevices. “Imagine a remote that pauses your favorite show when it hears a knock or adjusts settings based on who’s speaking. This is more than just voice recognition; it’s about delivering intelligence and convenience seamlessly.”

“Together, we’ve created a groundbreaking solution that blends intelligence with sustainability,” said Paul Davis, VP of Product Marketing, Atmosic Technologies. “Our energy harvesting innovations and AONDevices’ cutting-edge AI gives customers access to personalized, effortless user experiences with sustainability at the forefront to significantly reduce power consumption and single-use batteries.”

AI-Powered Use Cases

The AONDevices-Atmosic Always-On Remote Control delivers advanced AI-driven features designed to enhance the connected home experience:

Wake Words and Local Commands : Execute key functions like power, volume, channel, and mute locally without relying on the cloud.

: Execute key functions like power, volume, channel, and mute locally without relying on the cloud. Speaker Identification for Personalization : Customize home screens, adjust TV settings, or enforce parental controls based on the speaker's identity.

: Customize home screens, adjust TV settings, or enforce parental controls based on the speaker's identity. Sound Detection for Alerts such as : Knocking : Detect a knock at the door and pause the TV. Doorbell : Recognize the sound and notify the user. Smoke Alarm : Alert users to potential danger or notify them remotely.

: Gesture Controls : Navigate effortlessly with motion-based commands for intuitive control.

: Navigate effortlessly with motion-based commands for intuitive control. Lost Remote Finder: Use voice only to locate the remote when misplaced.

These intelligent features offer seamless, adaptive control, enhancing the user’s day-to-day interactions while delivering unparalleled energy efficiency and sustainability.

Availability

The AONDevices-Atmosic Always-On Remote Control solution is available now, offering OEMs the most advanced, energy-efficient device for next-generation smart homes.

Come experience this innovative solution at the Consumer Electronics Show from January 7-10 in the Atmosic suite at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. To schedule a time, contact infona@atmosic.com or joshuag@aondevices.com.

About AONDevices

AONDevices, Inc. is a leader in super-low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions, redefining always-on, battery-operated devices. With cutting-edge chip architecture, lightweight neural networks, and RISC-V-based hardware, AONDevices delivers exceptional AI performance at ultra-low power.

Designed for OEMs, AONDevices' scalable solutions enable advanced features like wake word detection, voice commands, acoustic event recognition, gestures, motion tracking, and environmental context awareness. From personal devices and smart home systems to automotive technology, AON empowers the creation of intelligent, energy-efficient, and privacy-focused products.

For more information, visit www.aondevices.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless and energy harvesting solutions to dramatically reduce device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver the longest battery life for connected devices. The company’s products enable the development of an IoT device ecosystem that gives designers and manufacturers the ability to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing IoT in the Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise, and Smart Cities segments. This allows Atmosic to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reducing battery consumption in the IoT.

Media Contacts

Atmosic Technologies

Racepoint Global for Atmosic Technologies

(617) 624 3200

atmosic@racepointglobal.com

AONDevices

Lages & Associates for AONDevices

Stephanie Olsen

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fe4a929-1843-4b4e-b602-17e1e85c3011