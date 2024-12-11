XPPen and SmallRig Ignite the Spirit of Creativity this Christmas with Exciting Activities

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen, the leading digital art innovation brand, has partnered with SmallRig, a leader in camera accessories, to unveil a festive campaign designed to inspire creativity this Christmas season. Together, they are thrilled to present Make Miracles Happen, a heartwarming holiday short film that highlights the transformative power of creativity and the deep connections it fosters among people.

This collaboration marks XPPen's first crossover into the realm of imaging creation, embarking on an exciting journey of creative exploration. SmallRig, renowned for its unwavering pursuit of excellence in camera accessories, aligns perfectly with XPPen’s brand philosophy of "Go Bold, Be Real" through its own "Free Your Dream" ethos. By combining their professional strengths, XPPen and SmallRig aim to inspire a new wave of creativity that transcends traditional boundaries, encouraging artists and photographers alike to make their own miracles this holiday season.





Make Miracles Happen | XPPen & SmallRig

Empowering Creatives Through Collaboration

This enchanting narrative follows a father and daughter as they harness their imagination through digital drawing and photography to bring the iconic Sagrada Família to life, illustrating how imagination can create miracles and fulfill dreams while also showcasing the seamless creative workflows between XPPen and SmallRig products.

"From the innate desire of each individual to create, to the joyful experience of the creative process, we have a shared commitment with SmallRig," said Enni Lin, Head of Global PR at XPPen. "Our collaboration extends to imaging creation, aiming to empower creators to break boundaries, explore broader fields, and discover their true selves, and ultimately enhancing human creativity."

“Through this collaboration, we hope to inspire everyone, whether they are photographers and videographers using SmallRig’s products or artists creating with XPPen’s tools, to unleash their creativity and bring their dreams to lives,” said Jammy Zheng, Director of Content Marketing & Head of Rig Studio.





In addition to the short film, XPPen and SmallRig are launching a festive celebration on their official websites and social media platforms, featuring engaging activities such as lucky draws and giveaways. Participants will have the chance to win exciting prizes, which include flagship products from both XPPen and SmallRig, such as the Artist Pro 24 (Gen2) Series, Magic Drawing Pad, and the SmallRig X Potato Jet TRIBEX Tripod Kit, SmallRig X Brandon Li All-In-One Mobile video kit.

Exciting Festivities and Contests Await

This Christmas season, XPPen is also hosting “The Journey of Miracles” Drawing Contest, encouraging creatives to express their visions of miracles and wishes through digital art. Submissions are open until December 31, 2024, via the XPPen Community. Winners will be announced on January 10, 2025, with prizes including the latest flagship series products from XPPen, such as the Artist Pro 24 (Gen2) Series and the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2).

To further celebrate the season and give back to its community, XPPen will launch a special Christmas promotion in its Official Store, offering consumers discounts of up to 40%. Promotion dates will vary by country and region, and customers are encouraged to check their local pages for more details. Don’t miss out on the perfect opportunity to upgrade your creative technology and elevate your artistic expression.

In addition to XPPen's Christmas celebration, SmallRig will kick off its Christmas event on December 12, featuring amazing discounts and surprises. Stay tuned for more details!

Join XPPen and SmallRig in celebrating the joy of creativity this Christmas. Let your imagination soar, and together, let’s make miracles happen!

For more information, please visit: 2024 Christmas Celebration | XPPen

About XPPen

Originated from 2005, XPPen is now one of the top brands under HANVON UGEE, integrated with digital drawing products, content and service as a globally notable digital brand of digital art innovation. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, XPPen boasts 6 overseas subsidiaries(branches) and more than 50 agents, covering over 130 countries and regions with its products. By virtue of its progressive digital handwriting technology after more than 10 years’ accumulation and innovation, XPPen believes that, innovative, trendy and leading products and ecosystem can bring more abundant visionary inspiration to the new generation artists and enthusiasts, encouraging them to courageously pursue dreams and realize their authentic self-expression.

About SmallRig

Established in 2013, SmallRig specializes in designing and creating comprehensive ecosystems for content creators. The company is dedicated to providing solutions for camera and mobile device support and expansion, lighting control, powering, and more. With a focus on versatility, compatibility, and fast and efficient manufacturing, SmallRig has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality accessory solutions to over 4 million creators worldwide.

SmallRig has introduced the User Co-Design (UCD), DreamRig Program, Rig Studio, which allows global creators to collaborate and customize products,transboundary with Brand and provide filming services for them.Through partnerships with industry peers, users, and brand, SmallRig aims to empower creators and expand the boundaries of visual content creation.