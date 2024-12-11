Qatar Dental Implants Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Biohorizons, Cefla, Implant Direct, Dentsply Sirona, Thommen Medical, Straumann Implantology, BEGO Implants, MegaGen and Camlog

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Dental Implants Market | Outlook Revenue, Growth, Trends, Share, Size, Forecast, Industry, Analysis, Value & Companies | Market Forecast By Material, Design, Type, Price, Facility Type And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Qatar's Dental Implants Market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increased awareness of dental health, supportive government policies, and substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure, including dental services. Notably, The Qatari National Health Strategy (2018-2022) aimed to improve healthcare quality and accessibility through preventive care and integrated services. This strategic initiative also included the construction of new healthcare facilities like primary centers and hospitals and upgrades to existing hospitals, which led to a substantial enhancement of Qatar's healthcare sector.



Additionally, the government allocated 11% of its USD 55.1 billion budget to healthcare in the 2024 fiscal year, aligning with Qatar's National Vision 2030 objectives. This investment is expected to foster growth in Qatar's dental implant market by improving overall healthcare access and advancing the technological capabilities essential for dental implant procedures.



Qatar Dental Implants Market Overview



According to the research, Qatar Dental Implants Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2024-2030. The dental implant market in Qatar is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to rising disposable incomes, an increasing ageing population and a robust healthcare sector. Qatar's elderly population is expected to rise from 43.8k in 2023 to 417.5k by 2050, which is expected to drive the demand for dental care solutions, including implants. This demographic shift emphasizes the need for expanded dental services to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the population.



Moreover, the anticipated expansions in Hamad Medical Corporation as part of the 2030 masterplan, the establishment of 417 comprehensive health centers including dental facilities and the allocation of more than $1 billion by Qatar Investment Authority's (QIA) by 2024 are poised to stimulate growth in Qatar's dental implant market in the foreseeable future.



Qatar Dental Implants Market Share

Market Segmentation by Material

Titanium has the highest market share in the Qatar Dental Implants Market due to its exceptional properties such as durability, biocompatibility, ability to integrate with bone, design flexibility, lightweight nature, and cost-effectiveness. These factors have solidified titanium implants as the preferred choice among dental professionals with decades of widespread use and endorsement.

Market Segmentation by Design

Tapered dental implants are anticipated to experience significant growth in the future. This preference is due to their ability to provide better initial stability and improved load distribution compared to parallel-walled designs. Additionally, the tapered shape facilitates easier insertion and placement of the implant, making it a preferred choice among dental professionals. These advantages position tapered dental implants as a key area for future market expansion.

Market Segmentation by Type

Root Form Dental Implants hold the largest share in the Qatar Dental Implants Market. This is due to its features like stability and ability to integrate with the jawbone. They mimic the shape and size of natural tooth roots. They are also more versatile in various bone densities and anatomical conditions, making them a preferred choice for many patients needing dental restoration with implants.

Market Segmentation by Price

In Qatar dental implants industry, valued implants are expected to see the most significant growth in the future. These implants offer a cost-effective solution without compromising on quality, making them an attractive option for a broader segment of the population. The increasing demand for affordable dental care, combined with advancements in implant technology that reduce costs while maintaining high standards, positions valued implants as a key growth driver in the market.

Market Segmentation by Facility Type

In the Qatar Dental Implants Market, hospitals and clinics hold the largest market share by facility type. This is largely due to the Qatar Primary Health Care Corporation's inauguration of 13 modern health and wellness centers. Hospitals and clinics are preferred over dental laboratories because they offer comprehensive medical oversight, multidisciplinary care capabilities, and expertise in managing complex cases.

