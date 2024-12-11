Global Clinical Information System Market Set to Surge, Expected to Reach USD 2,412.8 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical information system market is on an upward trajectory, with projections indicating substantial growth over the next decade. The market, valued at USD 1,207.0 million in 2024, is anticipated to nearly double, reaching USD 2,412.8 million by 2034. This significant expansion reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period, with 2023 revenues reaching USD 1,117.6 million and a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rate of 7.4% in 2024.

A Clinical Information System is a comprehensive technology platform designed for healthcare professionals to manage and streamline patient data. These integrated systems play a pivotal role in consolidating patient records, diagnoses, treatment plans, and test results, ultimately driving efficiencies in decision-making and enhancing overall healthcare delivery.

CIS applications are vast, encompassing electronic health records, patient management systems, and clinical decision support. As healthcare continues to evolve, the demand for advanced, real-time access to accurate health information is increasing, placing CIS at the forefront of modern medical practices.

Sales of clinical information systems are expected to rise as investments in the field also increase significantly. In addition to this, demand for clinical information systems is rising because of the government and business suppliers in the IT field forming partnerships and other agreements.

The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases among the world's growing population is also projected to contribute to the clinical information system market share.

Some of the critical clinical information system market trends promoting the demand for clinical information systems include a rising number of healthcare facilities and hospitals around the world.

Furthermore, technological advancements such as the capacity to collect data in organized formats, improved voice recognition, increased usage of mobile devices, and government incentives to expand CIS use are all factors.

However, rapid technological advancements, low awareness, high costs associated with the maintenance and storage of clinical information systems, and the requirement of expert training in order to handle CIS are expected to stifle the clinical information system market's growth during the forecast period.

What are the Key Dynamics to the Clinical Information System Market Share?

The clinical information system market is witnessing a high growth due to the increasing prevalence and incidences of several critical diseases, which have increased the burden on clinics and hospitals to diagnose and treat a more significant number of patients with a high level of efficiency and accuracy.

A clinical information system is designed to provide and improve clinical quality and care for each patient every time. A clinical information system (CIS) is a computer-aided system that organizes, stores, and double-checks all patients' medical information.

Clinical information system replaces paper charts such as patient health history, prescriptions, doctor's notes and dictation, and all other information of patients in the form of electronically preserved data, thereby increasing the demand for clinical information systems.

A clinical information system reduces the chance of errors because it is required to enter the accurate information of patients. Currently, clinical information systems are integrated into ambulatory care records, mobile monitoring solutions, handheld devices for collecting and reviewing data, decision tools, and support programs.

The clinical information system also facilitates healthcare organizations to participate in Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) to share patient data between health systems which has positively impacted the sales of clinical information systems.

Major drivers for the global demand for clinical information systems are technologically advanced, and a growing number of states of art healthcare facility centers across the globe.

Currently demanding CIS such as advanced voice recognition and the ability to record data in structured formats, greater use of mobile devices directly at the point of use as well the use of e-health records that provide a lifetime view of a patient's health history are rapidly increasing the demand for clinical information systems.

At the same time, government incentives to adopt more significant use of CIS and demand for enhancement of clinical quality and patient safety, improvement of operational performance or decision making are booming the global sales of clinical information systems.

However, rapidly changing technology, financial limitations due to low awareness levels and high costs involved in the installation and maintenance of clinical information systems, and professional training to handle CIS can hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

“The adoption of Clinical Information Systems is becoming essential in meeting the evolving demands of the healthcare sector. "The shift towards digital solutions is transforming the way patient data is managed. CIS not only improves efficiency but also plays a pivotal role in enhancing patient safety and ensuring healthcare facilities remain compliant with regulations. As healthcare organizations increasingly prioritize real-time access to accurate information, the market for Clinical Information Systems is set to continue its upward trajectory," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways:

The global sales of Clinical Information Systems (CIS) are projected to grow significantly, from an estimated value of USD 1,207.0 million in 2024 to USD 2,412.8 million by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period.

In 2023, the revenue generated by CIS was USD 1,117.6 million, with a year-over-year growth of 7.4% expected in 2024.

Regional growth trends indicate promising developments: China is poised for the highest growth, with a 9.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. South Korea is expected to experience a 7.5% CAGR during the same period. France and Australia are projected to grow at CAGRs of 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively. Japan and the UK are anticipated to show steady growth, with CAGRs of 3.9% and 3.4%, respectively. Germany is expected to grow at a moderate pace with a 3.0% CAGR over the forecast period.







Which is the Key Region in the Clinical Information System Market?

Europe and North America are essential regions that constitute a high demand for clinical information systems. In Europe, mainly Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K., are estimated to account for a major share of the Western Europe clinical information system market over the forecast period. The developing countries such as India and China are growing with a higher CAGR and rinsing sales of clinical information systems as compared to other countries of the world.

By end-use, hospitals and outpatient/outside hospital segments held half the share in the global demand for clinical information systems and the trend is forecast to continue through 2025. Based on delivery mode, both on-premises and cloud-based services are expected to register substantial sales of clinical information systems through the forecast period.

Based on product type, electronic medical records systems and picture archiving and communication systems are the dominant segments globally among other clinical information product types due to its integration facility that transfers medical observations to a remote viewer.

Competitive Landscape:

Significant investments are being made in the clinical information system industry, with a strong emphasis on research and development to foster innovation. Companies in this sector are also strategically seeking partnerships to enhance their product offerings and strengthen their global market presence.

Recent Developments in the Clinical Information System Market:

In April 2024, iMDsoft, a global leader in clinical information systems, partnered with Inetum, a European IT and digital solutions provider, to expand their market presence in the Spanish healthcare sector.

In October 2023, Clintel Systems, a digital health software provider, implemented their CareRight solution at Queensland University of Technology. This solution supports billing and patient claims for the university's network of outpatient clinics.

Key Players of Clinical Information System Industry:

Medical Information Technology, Inc

eClinicalWorks

3M Health Information Systems

iMDsoft

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Systematic A/S

Emerging Systems

TELUS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

Epic Systems Corporation

Orion Health

INFINITT North America Inc

Clintel Systems

GE Healthcare

Haitai Medical Information Systems Co., Ltd

PCCW Solutions Limited

Medicalsystem Co., Ltd.



Key Segments of the Clinical Information System Industry:

By Solution:

In terms of Solutions, the industry is divided into outpatient clinical information systems, inpatient clinical information systems, specialty clinical information systems and ancillary information systems.

By Services:

In terms of Services, the industry is segregated into consulting services and managed services

By Deployment:

The industry is classified by deployment into cloud-based and on-premise

By Access/Platform:

In terms of access/platform, the industry is segmented into Mobiles/Smart Phones and Desktop/Laptops

By End-User:

The industry is classified by end user as healthcare facilities and payers

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

