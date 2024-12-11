Global Catalysts Market Projected to Rise Steadily Through 2030, Driven by Refinery and Polyolefin Capacity Expansions

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analysis of the Catalysts Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Catalysts are chemicals/materials that facilitate an increase in the rate of a chemical reaction. These chemicals do not actively take part in the chemical reaction but bring about an increase in the reaction rate by lowering the activation energy in the system. There is a significant surge in demand for catalysts in the market, which can be attributed to several factors that underscore the growing necessity of catalysts across multiple industries.



The study quantifies the consumption of catalysts used in refineries, polyolefin production, and chemical production by product types and prominent applications from 2020 to 2030. The scope comprises analysis of the refinery catalysts based on applications such as alkylation, fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC), hydroprocessing catalysts (HPC), and others (e.g., isomerization and reforming).

The report segments the catalyst market based on material type, which includes zeolites, metals, chemical compounds (acids), and organometallics. The polymerization catalysts market is segmented based on applications (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, and PP) and material types (peroxides, Ziegler-Natta, chromium, and single-site catalysts).

Additionally, it discusses catalysts used for the production of polyurethanes, polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, and silicone resins. In terms of chemical production, the analysis considers segments such as hydrogenation, dehydrogenation, oxidation, syngas, hydration, dehydration, and halogenation reactions.



Globally, the catalysts market is projected to register moderate single-digit growth over the forecast period, driven by steady growth in refinery capacities and robust growth in polyolefins capacity additions. The global market will likely witness strong tailwinds due to ever-tightening emission standards and the implementation of regulations that mandate the use of low sulfur fuels. The study analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenues based on the weighted average prices of products in the marketplace.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Catalyst for Hydrogen Production

Catalyst Offerings for Renewables

Integration of Technology for Catalyst Optimization

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Catalysts Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Metrics

Segmentation

Market Definitions

Heterogeneous and Homogeneous Catalysts

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Opportunities and Challenges in the Global Catalysts Market

Spotlight on Major Topics

Latest Developments in the Catalysts Market

Market Participants

Value Chain

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Analysis of Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Refinery Catalysts

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Alkylation

Refinery Catalysts Segment: Alkylation Process Overview

FCC

HPC

Others: Reforming and Isomerization Catalysts

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast

Zeolites

Acids

Metals

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Polymerization Catalysts

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Polymerization Catalysts

Polymerization Catalysts for PET

Polymerization Catalysts for PU

Polyolefin Polymerization Catalysts

Polyolefin Demand and Capacity Additions

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast

Ziegler-Natta Catalysts

Chromium Catalysts

Metallocene Catalysts (Single-site Catalysts)

Peroxide Catalysts

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Chemicals Processing Catalysts (Petrochemicals and Fine Chemicals)

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Chemical Processing Catalysts

Chemical Catalysts: Hydrogenation

Chemical Catalysts: Dehydrogenation

Chemical Catalysts: Oxidation

Chemical Catalysts: Syngas Production

Other Catalysts: Halogenation, Hydration and Dehydration

