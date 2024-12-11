Global Catalysts Market Projected to Rise Steadily Through 2030, Driven by Refinery and Polyolefin Capacity Expansions

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analysis of the Catalysts Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Catalysts are chemicals/materials that facilitate an increase in the rate of a chemical reaction. These chemicals do not actively take part in the chemical reaction but bring about an increase in the reaction rate by lowering the activation energy in the system. There is a significant surge in demand for catalysts in the market, which can be attributed to several factors that underscore the growing necessity of catalysts across multiple industries.
The study quantifies the consumption of catalysts used in refineries, polyolefin production, and chemical production by product types and prominent applications from 2020 to 2030. The scope comprises analysis of the refinery catalysts based on applications such as alkylation, fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC), hydroprocessing catalysts (HPC), and others (e.g., isomerization and reforming).
The report segments the catalyst market based on material type, which includes zeolites, metals, chemical compounds (acids), and organometallics. The polymerization catalysts market is segmented based on applications (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, and PP) and material types (peroxides, Ziegler-Natta, chromium, and single-site catalysts).
Additionally, it discusses catalysts used for the production of polyurethanes, polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, and silicone resins. In terms of chemical production, the analysis considers segments such as hydrogenation, dehydrogenation, oxidation, syngas, hydration, dehydration, and halogenation reactions.
Globally, the catalysts market is projected to register moderate single-digit growth over the forecast period, driven by steady growth in refinery capacities and robust growth in polyolefins capacity additions. The global market will likely witness strong tailwinds due to ever-tightening emission standards and the implementation of regulations that mandate the use of low sulfur fuels. The study analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenues based on the weighted average prices of products in the marketplace.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Catalyst for Hydrogen Production
- Catalyst Offerings for Renewables
- Integration of Technology for Catalyst Optimization
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Catalysts Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Heterogeneous and Homogeneous Catalysts
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Opportunities and Challenges in the Global Catalysts Market
- Spotlight on Major Topics
- Latest Developments in the Catalysts Market
- Market Participants
- Value Chain
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Analysis of Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Refinery Catalysts
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Alkylation
- Refinery Catalysts Segment: Alkylation Process Overview
- FCC
- HPC
- Others: Reforming and Isomerization Catalysts
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast
- Zeolites
- Acids
- Metals
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Polymerization Catalysts
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Polymerization Catalysts
- Polymerization Catalysts for PET
- Polymerization Catalysts for PU
- Polyolefin Polymerization Catalysts
- Polyolefin Demand and Capacity Additions
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast
- Ziegler-Natta Catalysts
- Chromium Catalysts
- Metallocene Catalysts (Single-site Catalysts)
- Peroxide Catalysts
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Chemicals Processing Catalysts (Petrochemicals and Fine Chemicals)
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Chemical Processing Catalysts
- Chemical Catalysts: Hydrogenation
- Chemical Catalysts: Dehydrogenation
- Chemical Catalysts: Oxidation
- Chemical Catalysts: Syngas Production
- Other Catalysts: Halogenation, Hydration and Dehydration
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmmy47
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.