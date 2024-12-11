ENT Handheld Instruments Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ENT Handheld Instruments - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR forecast till 2030 owing to the rising burden of ENT disorders, increasing awareness and screening programs, and technological advancements leading to increase in product development activities across the globe.



The global ENT handheld instruments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The rising burden of ENT (ear, nose, and throat) disorders, coupled with increasing awareness and screening programs, significantly drives the market for ENT handheld instruments. Additionally, the surge in product development activities by key market players fosters innovation, resulting in the introduction of advanced, user-friendly, and customizable ENT handheld instruments that meet diverse consumer needs. Together, these factors create a robust market environment, driving both demand and supply, and leading to significant growth in the ENT handheld instruments industry during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.



ENT Handheld Instruments Market Segment Analysis:



In the product type segment of ENT handheld instruments market the rhinology instruments are expected to hold a significant share in 2023. Rhinology instruments are playing a significant role in driving the overall growth of the ENT handheld instruments market, largely due to the increasing prevalence of nasal and sinus conditions and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The rise in chronic rhino sinusitis, allergic rhinitis, and other nasal disorders has led to a surge in demand for specialized rhinology instruments, such as nasal speculums, septal elevators, nasal forceps, and sinus seekers. According to the recent data and stats provided by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (2022), approximately, 28.9 million of adults were diagnosed with sinusitis in the United States.



Additionally, these tools are essential for performing a variety of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including endoscopic sinus surgery, septoplasty, and turbinate reduction. The trend towards minimally invasive surgeries is particularly noteworthy, as patients increasingly seek treatments that offer faster recovery times and less postoperative discomfort. This shift has prompted manufacturers to innovate and develop advanced rhinology instruments that are more precise, ergonomic, and adaptable to various surgical techniques. Furthermore, their precision and ability to provide detailed visualization of the nasal cavity and sinuses, which enhances diagnostic accuracy. Modern rhinology instruments, such as flexible endoscopes with high-definition cameras, allow for real-time imaging, enabling physicians to conduct thorough examinations and make more informed decisions. This improved diagnostic capability leads to better patient outcomes and more targeted treatments.



Additionally, an increase in product development activities are also anticipated to augment the rhinology instrument market growth For instance, in September 2023 Olympus Corporation launched Vathin E-SteriScopeT single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope for use in diagnostic and therapeutic otorhinolaryngological procedures.



Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the rhinology instrument category is expected to generate considerable revenue thereby pushing the overall growth of the global ENT handheld instruments market during the forecast period.



North America is expected to dominate the overall ENT Handheld Instruments market:



North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the ENT handheld instruments market in 2023, out of all regions. This can be ascribed to the increasing prevalence of hearing loss, increasing prevalence of thyroid cancer, rising number of cases of sinusitis, laryngeal and pharyngeal cancer, increase government initiatives coupled with increased awareness programs for ENT disorders, and the presence of key market players engaged in strategic activities across the region are expected to escalate the market of ENT handheld instruments during the forecast period.



According to the most recent estimates provided by the American Cancer Society, in 2024 there were approximately 12,650 new cases of laryngeal cancer in which 10,030 were men and 2,620 were women in the United States. Additionally, as per the data provided by the GLOBOCAN (2024) in 2022 there were approximately 13,000 new cases of laryngeal cancer and about 18,000 new cases of oropharynx and nasopharynx cancer in North America. Laryngeal cancer, which affects the voice box, and oropharyngeal and nasopharyngeal cancers, which involve the throat and nasal passages, often require detailed visualization and biopsy procedures to diagnose and monitor progression. Handheld instruments such as flexible endoscopes, laryngoscopes, and fiber-optic scopes are crucial for providing high-resolution images of the affected areas, enabling clinicians to detect tumors at an early stage, plan surgical interventions, and guide radiation therapy thereby boosting the overall market of ENT handheld instruments across the region.



Furthermore, as per the recent data provided by National Council of Aging (2023), hearing loss affected about 60.7 million Americans aged 12 and older accounting approximately 15.5% (44.1 million) of American adults aged 20 and older had some level of hearing loss. Handheld devices such as otoscopes, audiometers, and tympanometers are critical in evaluating the health of the ear canal, middle ear, and hearing functions. These instruments enable healthcare providers to conduct thorough examinations, identify the underlying causes of hearing loss, and tailor appropriate treatment plans thereby boosting the overall market of ENT handheld instruments across the region.





ENT Handheld Instruments Market Key Players:



Some of the key market players operating in the ENT handheld instruments market include Integra Lifesciences, Stryker, Medtronic, SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, Olympus, PRO-MED Instrumente GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Grace Medical, Heinz Kurz GmbH, Summit Medical LLC, Advin Healthcare, FENTEX medical ., Rica Surgical Products, Inc., BLINK MEDICAL, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Bailey Instruments Ltd, Tonglu WANHE Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd, Moonlight Surgical Works, SOLCO BIOMEDICAL CO., LTD, ELMED Incorporated, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, and others.



Recent Developmental Activities in the ENT Handheld Instruments Market:

In May 2024, Olympus, announced the release of the DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor. This all-in-one video processor and monitor was designed for use with single-use endoscopes in bronchoscopy and ENT, including the H-SteriScopeT Single-use Flexible Bronchoscopes and the E-SteriScopeT Single-use Flexible Rhinolaryngoscopes.

In September 2023 Penlon, a global producer of medical devices in UK launched new Diamond Video Laryngoscopes, a portable device which gives increased field of view as compared to other direct rigid laryngoscopes.

