Media Recap: Wassail 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sony Hall in New York City was the backdrop for a dazzling evening of music, storytelling, and philanthropy as Wassail 2024 brought together some of the most celebrated names in entertainment to raise over $2.2 million for Children in Conflict on Monday night. The star-studded event featured breathtaking performances from Mumford & Sons, Patti Smith, Brandi Carlile, Leon Bridges, and Oscar Isaac, leaving the audience in awe with their extraordinary talent.





(Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford; photo by Yvonne Tnt)

Hosts and War Child global ambassadors Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan, as well as master of ceremonies John Oliver, brought humor and heart to the evening, guiding attendees through a program that celebrated the resilience of children living in conflict zones. Special appearances by Julianne Moore, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Bowen Yang, and Keegan-Michael Key added an extra layer of excitement and warmth to the event. The honored guest of the night, Luanda Musafiri Emmanuella, shared her powerful story as a humanitarian speaker and founder of Tumaini, a Ugandan organization dedicated to supporting women and girls affected by conflict.

“I believe every child deserves a chance to dream, to learn, and to feel safe,” said Musafiri. “Through Tumaini, we strive to bring hope and opportunity to the children who need it most—because when we invest in them, we invest in a better future for all of us.”

Other notable attendees included Anna Wintour, Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, Blake Lively, Gail Simmons, Isabela Ferrer, Olivia Munn, Nancy McCartney, Jane Buffett, Karen Elson, Phoebe Tonkin, Nina Dobrev, Dianna Agron, Derek Blasberg, Evan Yurman, Tom Riley, Sara Moonves, Nathan Followill, and Lizzy Caplan, underscoring the widespread support from luminaries across entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy. Each moment of the evening was imbued with a deep sense of purpose as the event highlighted the 468 million children currently living in conflict zones worldwide.

Wassail 2024, now in its 10th global edition and fourth in the United States, raised critical funds for Children in Conflict. This organization works tirelessly to provide protection, education, and psychosocial support to children affected by war, ensuring they have the opportunity to reclaim their childhoods and futures.

Carey Mulligan, host of the event, shared, “Every child deserves safety, education, and the opportunity to build a better future. Tonight is about taking action together to ensure children affected by conflict have that chance.”

“We are profoundly grateful for the generosity and support shown at Wassail 2024,” said Dr. Kim McCall, Executive Director of Children in Conflict. “Tonight is a powerful demonstration of what we can achieve together to protect, educate, and empower children living in conflict zones. Thanks to this incredible community, we can continue providing the resources these children need to rebuild their lives.”

By the end of the evening, the energy in the room was electric, reflecting the hope and determination shared by all those present to make a tangible difference in the lives of children affected by conflict. The night was a testament to the power of coming together to turn devastation into hope.

For more information about Children in Conflict and their life-changing work, please visit www.childreninconflict.org .

About Children in Conflict

Children in Conflict provides critical assistance to children affected by conflict in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and South America. As part of the War Child Alliance, operating in 19 countries, they offer emergency aid, mental health support, and educational programs. Their mission is to create long-standing support structures so children can heal and rebuild their lives. This year, they will serve over one million children. Visit childreninconflict.org to learn more.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d0bc962-cdb1-4d95-90a3-fa09978766be