Notice on Convocation of Uab “Orkela” Bondholders' Meeting on 9 January 2025 (isin Code Lt0000405961)

Please be informed that, at the initiative of UAB "Orkela" (company code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Lithuania) (the Company) and by the decision of the bondholder’s representative UAB "AUDIFINA" (company code 125921757, registered address at A. Juozapavičiaus st. 6, Vilnius, Lithuania) (the Trustee), a meeting of the bondholders of the Company’s bond issue, ISIN code LT0000405961 (the Bonds), will be held on 9 January 2025 at 10:00 AM (the Meeting). The venue of the Meeting will be announced to the Bondholders separately.

The Company initiated the convening of the Meeting because it is still negotiating the refinancing terms of the Bonds with the bank. Therefore, it expects to receive approval from the Bondholders to extend the redemption date of the Bonds by 6 months, from the originally scheduled date of 19 January 2025 to 19 July 2025, with the Company paying a higher annual interest rate of 8% for the final interest period 19 January 2025 to 19 July 2025. We emphasize that the first ranking mortgage on the real estate established for the benefit of the Bondholders will remain in effect.

A notice regarding the convening of the Meeting, which includes the agenda, the Company’s proposed decision for the Meeting, and other matters, is attached to this notice (along with the general voting ballot). These documents are also published on the Trustee’s website at https://www.audifina.lt/paslaugos/konsultacines-paslaugos/obligaciju-savininku-interesu-gynimas-atstovavimas/#viesi-pranesimai and on the Company’s website at https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds/.

We kindly ask all Bondholders to attend the Meeting and express their will regarding the Company's proposed decision for the Meeting. If attendance is not possible, we kindly request that you consider voting in advance by completing the general voting ballot and submitting the document confirming your right to vote (and if applicable, the basis of representation) to the Trustee no later than 14:00 (Vilnius time) on 8 January 2025. The documents may be (i) delivered or sent by registered mail to A. Juozapavičiaus st. 6, Vilnius, Lithuania, or (ii) if the general voting ballot is signed with a qualified e-signature, sent along with the document confirming your right to vote (and if applicable, the basis of representation) by email to obligacijos@audifina.lt.

If you have any questions regarding the notice (and its annex), the Meeting, or the items to be discussed at the Meeting before the scheduled date, please feel free to contact the Company (via email at info@lordslb.lt) or the Trustee (via email at obligacijos@audifina.lt).

Anastasija Pocienė

CEO

Attachments