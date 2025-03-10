Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

UAB "Orkela," legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer), whose securities (the Bonds) are listed and admitted to trading on the Bond List of Nasdaq, also the Bonds are being publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 14 November 2023 (the Prospectus).

The Issuer has received a notification from the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities regarding the transactions in the Issuer's Bonds (enclosed).

On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt

Attachment