New Children’s Book Validates Young Readers In the “Big Feelings” They Get That Might Confuse Them

Charleston, SC, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aimed at inspiring young minds to celebrate their individuality and understand the importance of teamwork, Is It Okay to Be Me? is a short children’s storybook with four engaging stories.

Within the book, readers meet Willy, a mouse; Toby, a smallish rat; and Bruce, a young snapping turtle. Through the trio’s adventures, children will explore essential life lessons that can aid them as they begin their journey of personal growth.

The first story emphasizes the significance of embracing one's uniqueness.

The second story teaches setting boundaries and standing up for yourself.

The third story demonstrates the difference between anger and aggression, as well as examines how to build emotional intelligence.

The fourth story highlights the significance of teamwork and individual contributions within a group.

Author William Blank hopes his new book is fun for children of all ages. He believes that, despite the somewhat heaviness of abstract topics discussed, his children’s fiction book’s engaging main characters and nurturing life lessons can make it a favorite bedtime story on many shelves.

Is It Okay to Be Me? is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

William Dale Blank was born in April 1961. After graduating high school in 1979, he embarked on a career in the United States Navy, joining the ranks of the Navy Submarine Force. His experiences in service and dedication to his country have profoundly influenced his perspective and continue to inspire his writing.

