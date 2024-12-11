Toll Brothers Announces New Model Home Opening at Lakeside at Tessera Community in Lago Vista, Texas

LAGO VISTA, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated model home at Lakeside at Tessera, a community of new single-family homes on the picturesque shores of Lake Travis in Lago Vista, Texas. The newly opened Pickett model home, located at 22404 Lago Lookout Lane, showcases Toll Brothers' commitment to luxury design and superior craftsmanship.

Situated on the cliffs of Lake Travis, Lakeside at Tessera offers luxury living with stunning views of the lake. Toll Brothers brings an array of flexible, spacious homes designs with sophisticated finishes to this spectacular location. The community offers six exceptional floorplans ranging from 1,813 to 2,873+ square feet with an array of personalization options, as well as quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features. Homes at Lakeside at Tessera feature Classic, Transitional, Traditional, High Plains, and Modern architecture with prices starting from the upper $400,000s.

“The grand opening of the Pickett model home at Lakeside at Tessera allows potential home buyers to experience the luxurious lifestyle and sophisticated designs that Toll Brothers is known for,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “This community offers an unmatched combination of stunning views, exceptional amenities, and beautifully designed homes.”





Residents will enjoy exceptional amenities including an infinity-edge pool with splash pad, one mile of shoreline with beach access, playground, pickleball courts, and open-air event pavilion. Miles of hiking and biking trails complement the dramatic landscape, offering residents unmatched opportunities to relax and connect with nature. Homeowners can discover Texas Hill Country living at its best and enjoy endless adventures just steps from their new home. The community is located within the highly regarded Lago Vista School District and is just minutes from entertainment, shopping, and dining in Cedar Park.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Lakeside at Tessera, or to request a personal appointment to visit the model home, call (833) 405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Austin.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

