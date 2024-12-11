Learning Pool Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group recognized Learning Pool for its all-in-one platform, designed to address modern workforce challenges by aligning learning strategies with measurable business outcomes.

Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer of Brandon Hall Group, stated:

"Learning Pool exemplifies the qualities we seek in a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider. Their commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and data-driven solutions is unmatched. By aligning learning with measurable business outcomes, Learning Pool not only enhances workforce performance but also drives organizational success."

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Learning Pool as well as the markets in which they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Learning Pool’s product value proposition. Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Learning Pool organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Learning Pool, commented:

“At Learning Pool, we are driven by a passion to create meaningful learning experiences that make a real-world impact. Being recognized as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group reflects our dedication to delivering innovative solutions and achieving exceptional results for our customers. This recognition underscores the hard work of our team and our commitment to innovation, customer success, and measurable business outcomes."

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Learning Pool offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more visit brandonhall.com

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool is a leading provider of intelligent, scalable learning solutions that empower organizations to align learning strategies with business goals. With an integrated platform combining learning solutions with skills development and digital adoption capabilities, Learning Pool delivers personalized and data-driven learning experiences that drive measurable impact.

Trusted by global organizations across industries, Learning Pool’s award-winning solutions enable businesses to improve engagement, enhance compliance, and boost workforce productivity. Learn more at learningpool.com.

