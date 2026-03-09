Brandon Hall Group™ Releases “The Transformational Impact of AI on HR, Learning and Talent” Magazine

Boca Raton, FL, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, the leading independent research and analyst firm covering Human Capital Management, today announced the release of its new executive magazine, The Transformational Impact of AI on HR, Learning and Talent.

The publication features research findings, award-winning case studies, and executive insights presented at the Brandon Hall Group™ 2025 AI Summit. Designed for HR, Learning, Talent, and business leaders, the magazine provides a structured roadmap for moving beyond experimentation and toward responsible, enterprise-wide AI adoption.

At the center of the publication is the Brandon Hall Group™ AI Progression Model, a research-based framework conceptualized by Chief Strategy Officer Michael Rochelle. The model is informed by qualitative and quantitative research across more than 1,000 HR and business professionals globally and outlines five phases of AI readiness, from reactive experimentation to optimized, AI-enabled excellence.

“AI has moved from experimentation to execution,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. “We’re calling this the Year of Progression because organizations are no longer asking whether to adopt AI, they’re advancing along a clear maturity path. Our research shows AI is already embedded in systems like performance management and employee development. The real advantage now belongs to leaders who intentionally design human-AI collaboration and treat progression as their operating model.”

The magazine examines the foundational drivers that determine AI success, including governance maturity, data integrity, executive sponsorship, workforce readiness, and measurable ROI. It highlights global organizations that are scaling AI responsibly across HR, Learning, Talent, and broader enterprise operations.

“Progression is about readiness, not hype,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group™ and architect of the AI Progression Model. “Organizations don’t stall because they lack tools, they stall because they lack alignment. The AI Progression Model gives leaders a practical way to assess where they stand across governance, people, process, technology, and organizational adaptability. When AI is treated as a strategic capability rather than a collection of pilots, sustainable transformation becomes achievable.”

Building on the momentum of the 2025 AI Summit and the release of the magazine, Brandon Hall Group™ will host the AI in HR Summit on October 15, 2026, at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC). The one-day immersive event will bring together business, HR, learning, talent, and technology leaders to explore real-world AI applications, responsible governance, workforce readiness, and practical strategies for scaling AI with measurable impact.

The AI in HR Summit continues the progression conversation, moving from research insights to live, collaborative strategy discussions designed to help organizations lead AI transformation with clarity and confidence.

The Transformational Impact of AI on HR, Learning and Talent is now available for download at:

https://web.brandonhall.com/ai-transformation-in-hr-magazine

Registration for the 2026 AI in HR Summit is now open at:

https://web.cvent.com/event/cf2f625b-0b2a-4d4a-97b0-64a54e77e8d4/summary?

