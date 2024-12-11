TTM Technologies, Inc. Introduces Innovative Radio Frequency Components for Telecom Band n104 to Enhance 5.5G Applications

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) has expanded its Radio Frequency and Specialty Components ("RF&S") product offering by releasing a family of components supporting telecom band n104, an emerging band extension for 5.5G applications.

This release includes 18 new balun transformers, hybrid couplers, power dividers, RF crossovers, and terminations. These new products deliver superior performance and are an exceptionally effective overall cost solution with industry-standard Xinger® brand reliability. They have been specifically designed for needs in the 6.4 – 7.2 GHz band.

For more information on the availability or to find a stocking distributor, please visit ttm.com.

Model Number Part Type Size Power BD60120N50100AHF Balun Transformers 0404 (1.0mm x 1.0mm) 1W (AVG) X4B70L1-5050G Balun Transformers 0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm) 1W (AVG) X4BD70L1-50100G Balun Transformers 0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm) 1W (AVG) X3C70F1-03S Hybrid Couplers 1220 (5.8mm x 3.1mm) 15W (AVG) X3C70F1-20S Hybrid Couplers 1220 (5.8mm x 3.1mm) 25W (AVG) X3C70F2-03S Hybrid Couplers 1220 (5.8mm x 3.1mm) 40W (AVG) X4C55J1-03G Hybrid Couplers 0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm) 5W (AVG) X4C60J1-20G Hybrid Couplers 0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm) 10W (AVG) X4C60K1-20S Hybrid Couplers 1210 (3.2mm x 2.5 mm) 25W (AVG) X4C60K1-30S Hybrid Couplers 1210 (3.2mm x 2.5 mm) 40W (AVG) X4C70J1-20G Hybrid Couplers 0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm) 10W (AVG) X4C70L1-03G Hybrid Couplers 0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm) 3W (AVG) X4C70L1-20G Hybrid Couplers 0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm) 5W (AVG) PD6080J5050S2HF Power Dividers 0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm) 2W (AVG) PD6080L5050S2HF Power Dividers 0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm) 2W (AVG) X00140L5050AHF RF Crossovers 0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm) 2W (AVG) XMX00180L1G RF Crossovers 0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm) 2W (AVG) C6N50Z4B Termination 0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm) 6W (AVG)

The RF&S Components Business Unit (“BU”) of TTM designs, manufactures, and sells custom high-frequency solutions and Xinger® brand standard components for wireless infrastructure, defense electronics, and test and measurement electronics markets.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contacts: