TTM Technologies, Inc. Introduces Innovative Radio Frequency Components for Telecom Band n104 to Enhance 5.5G Applications

| Source: TTM Technologies, Inc. TTM Technologies, Inc.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) has expanded its Radio Frequency and Specialty Components ("RF&S") product offering by releasing a family of components supporting telecom band n104, an emerging band extension for 5.5G applications.

This release includes 18 new balun transformers, hybrid couplers, power dividers, RF crossovers, and terminations. These new products deliver superior performance and are an exceptionally effective overall cost solution with industry-standard Xinger® brand reliability. They have been specifically designed for needs in the 6.4 – 7.2 GHz band.

For more information on the availability or to find a stocking distributor, please visit ttm.com.

Model NumberPart TypeSizePower
BD60120N50100AHFBalun Transformers0404 (1.0mm x 1.0mm)1W (AVG)
X4B70L1-5050GBalun Transformers0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)1W (AVG)
X4BD70L1-50100GBalun Transformers0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)1W (AVG)
X3C70F1-03SHybrid Couplers1220 (5.8mm x 3.1mm)15W (AVG)
X3C70F1-20SHybrid Couplers1220 (5.8mm x 3.1mm)25W (AVG)
X3C70F2-03SHybrid Couplers1220 (5.8mm x 3.1mm)40W (AVG)
X4C55J1-03GHybrid Couplers0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm)5W (AVG)
X4C60J1-20GHybrid Couplers0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm)10W (AVG)
X4C60K1-20SHybrid Couplers1210 (3.2mm x 2.5 mm)25W (AVG)
X4C60K1-30SHybrid Couplers1210 (3.2mm x 2.5 mm)40W (AVG)
X4C70J1-20GHybrid Couplers0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm)10W (AVG)
X4C70L1-03GHybrid Couplers0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)3W (AVG)
X4C70L1-20GHybrid Couplers0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)5W (AVG)
PD6080J5050S2HFPower Dividers0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm)2W (AVG)
PD6080L5050S2HFPower Dividers0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)2W (AVG)
X00140L5050AHFRF Crossovers0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)2W (AVG)
XMX00180L1GRF Crossovers0603 (1.6mm x 0.8mm)2W (AVG)
C6N50Z4BTermination0805 (2.0mm x 1.25mm)6W (AVG)

The RF&S Components Business Unit (“BU”) of TTM designs, manufactures, and sells custom high-frequency solutions and Xinger® brand standard components for wireless infrastructure, defense electronics, and test and measurement electronics markets.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contacts:         

Winnie Ng
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
TTM Technologies, Inc.
+852 22722287 / +1 714 327 3000
winnie.ng@ttm.com



Technical Inquiries
Mark Bowyer
Director, Business Development, RF&S BU
TTM Technologies, Inc.
+1 315 278 5420
mark.bowyer@ttm.com		Sameer Desai
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
TTM Technologies, Inc.
+1 714 327 3050
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com






Tags

RF&S Passive Components Telecom 5.5G A&D