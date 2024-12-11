Nova Bus reinforces its position as a key player in sustainable mass transit in Western Canada, with a new contract bringing the total to 62 electric buses for BC Transit

SAINT-EUSTACHE, Quebec, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a proud leader in the manufacture of electric transit buses in Canada, announces that BC Transit in British Columbia has awarded it an additional contract for 29 LFSe+, Nova Bus' 40-foot all-electric bus model. These electric buses will join the 33 LFSe+ already ordered last spring by BC Transit. In total, 62 Nova Bus electric buses will become part of BC Transit's zero-emission fleet, reinforcing Nova Bus' position as a key player in sustainable public transit in Western Canada.

BC Transit has been committed to electrifying its bus fleet since the 2019 launch of its low-carbon program. Its initiative also contributes to the British Columbia government's GHG reduction targets.

“BC Transit is delighted to continue our partnership with Nova Bus,” said Erinn Pinkerton, President and CEO of BC Transit. “The new electric buses will help us achieve our goal of reducing fleet emissions by 40% by 2030.”

“Nova Bus is honored to be one of the key players in supporting BC Transit as it continues its efforts to decarbonize its bus fleet,” said Paul Le Houillier, president of Nova Bus. “We're proud to support Canada's transit authorities, like BC Transit, in their electrification efforts and the growing needs of the communities they serve; our electric buses offer a safe, innovative and sustainable mobility solution. We thank BC Transit for choosing Nova Bus to work together to achieve our collective goals in the fight against climate change.”

The LFSe+ is Nova Bus' reliable, safe and sustainable all-electric bus model. It is based on the LFS platform, offering the all-electric, sustainable version of the city bus that many transit agencies in Canada have known for nearly three decades. The LFSe+ now operates year-round in the heart of several Canadian cities, including Vancouver, British Columbia. It is a testament to Nova Bus' commitment to providing innovative transit solutions, quality vehicles, recognized expertise and premium service.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Nova Bus accompanies transit authorities and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with its flagship LFSe+ long-range electric bus, combining the proven Nova Bus structure with the latest innovations in electric drive. Nova Bus is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positively contributing to a greener economy.

For more information:

Christos Kritsidimas

Head of Legal, Public Affairs and External Communications at Nova Bus

Phone: +1 (438) 350-0454

Email: christos.kritsidimas@volvo.com