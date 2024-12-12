_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, December 12, 2024 – Nexans informs that the Italian Competition Authority (Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato) has carried out searches yesterday at Italian subsidiary La Triveneta Cavi, Brendola, Italy site .

The searches are part of an investigation relating to an alleged anticompetitive arrangement among copper cable manufacturers in the Italian low voltage copper cable market.

