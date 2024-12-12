Early Bird Registration Now Open for the 40th Anniversary of Questex’s Sensors Converge 2025; LG Electronics to Deliver Keynote Address

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge , North America’s premier electronics event for design engineers, today announces registration is open for its 40th anniversary event. This milestone 40th anniversary celebration will take place June 24-26, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center and is expected to be the most dynamic and impactful Sensors Converge to date. Early bird rates are available for a limited time; register here .

With the theme, “Accelerating Smart Sensor Innovation: Driving Impact, Powering Change,” Sensors Converge 2025 will unite global leaders across the electronics ecosystem to explore the cutting-edge technologies and trends shaping the future. This milestone event will spotlight the incredible evolution of sensors over four decades while paving the way for what’s next.

Keynote Spotlight: LG Electronics Sets the Stage for Innovation

Sensors Converge 2025 welcomes Seong-Hyok Sean Kim, Ph.D., Senior Research Fellow and Vice President at LG Electronics, as the opening keynote speaker. Dr. Kim will present “Sensing as an AI Service for Smart Space,” exploring how advancements in sensor technology are enabling groundbreaking AI-powered solutions for connected environments.

“For 40 years, Sensors Converge has been the heartbeat of the sensors and electronics community,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge. “This year, we’re raising the bar with an unparalleled lineup of speakers, exhibitors, and programming to celebrate the industry’s achievements and drive future innovation.”

What to Expect at Sensors Converge 2025

Curated Conference Tracks: Gain insights and strategies from thought leaders in: Innovation & Next-Gen Tech Process Design & Efficiency Connectivity

Vibrant Expo Floor: Discover the latest innovations from 200+ leading exhibitors, including industry giants like Analog Devices, Bosch Sensortec, STMicroelectronics, NXP, and more. Explore solutions in Automotive, IoT, MEMS, Power, Wearables, Wireless, Embedded and beyond.

Exclusive Networking & Celebrations: Celebrate four decades of progress and collaboration in sensors and electronics with special anniversary events and networking opportunities designed to inspire and connect.

