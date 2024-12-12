Questex’s Fierce Network Announces Finalists for the 2024 Fierce Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Network, a mega portal to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry, proudly unveils the finalists for the 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards. Building on the success of the Fierce Innovation Awards: Telecom Edition, this expanded program honors the groundbreaking technologies and visionaries redefining the future of network communications – from wireless to broadband to cloud.
The Fierce Network Innovation Awards celebrate transformative companies, solutions, and individuals with the potential to revolutionize networks, drive customer engagement, and deliver substantial savings and innovation.
Introducing the 2024 Finalists:
AI
- AI Empowered Receiver Design for 6G Wireless Communications: InterDigital
- Accelerated Root Cause Analysis (aRCA): Fujitsu Network Communications
- Netwrx.ai: EnterpriseWeb
- AI/ML-based neural receiver for AI-native 6G air interface: Rohde & Schwarz
- Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution: Netcracker Technology
Analytics/Automation
- Rakuten AI for Telecom: Rakuten Symphony
- OXIO BrandIQ: OXIO
- Mavenir’s Cloud-Native Automation: Mavenir
- RouteThis Certify: RouteThis
- Netcracker Intelligent Automation Solutions: Netcracker Technology
Business Services
- MetTel SD-WAN: Axicom
- Singtel CUBΣ: Singtel
- INFORM Branded Calling from First Orion: First Orion
- Flowroute: Flowroute, a BCM One Company
BSS/OSS
- Rakuten Symphony OSS Product Suite: Rakuten Symphony
- Blue Planet Cloud Native Platform: Ciena
- Totogi Charging-as-a-Service on AWS: Totogi/TelcoDR
- Mavenir Digital Enablement BSS: Mavenir
- Netcracker Digital Platform: Netcracker Technology
Cloud Networking (Public, Private or Hybrid)
- Rakuten Cloud: Rakuten Symphony
- Extreme Fabric: Extreme Networks
- Aviatrix Cloud Network Security Platform-as-a-Service: Aviatrix PaaS: Aviatrix
- Alkira Global Backbone as a Service: Alkira
- Flexential Fabric: Flexential
Cloud Data Center
- Nokia Event-Driven Automation (EDA): Nokia
- Rakuten Cloud: Rakuten Symphony
- The Unparalleled Cloud Connectivity Automation: Elea Auto-Pilot Project: Elea Data Centers
Customer Engagement
- TNS Enterprise Branded Calling: Transaction Network Services
- NOVOS FiBER Customer Engagement Platform powered by GOCare: NOVOS Fiber
- The Digital Vending Machine®: Bango
- b.well Connected Health Platform: b.well Connected Health
- Helium Mobile: VSC
Digital Divide
- Aqualinq: Aqualinq
- Helium Mobile: VSC
- Calix SmartTown: Calix
- Tarana ngFWA: Tarana Wireless, Inc.
- Kwikbit Internet’s Campaign Revolutionizes the Manufactured Housing Experience: Kwikbit
IoT
- CDM - Cognitive Digital Mine: Nokia
- Reelables 5G Smart Label: Reelables
- Singtel APAC Multi-domestic Connectivity: Singtel
- Boingo Converged Neutral Host Wireless Network: Boingo Wireless
- Wiliot / Ambient Intelligence Platform: Wiliot
Network Test and Measurement
- RADCOM Virtual Drive Test: RADCOM
- Landslide CNF Resiliency Testing Solution: Spirent Communications
- FlowScout MPO OLTS Test Set: AFL
- Calix Broadband Platform Speed and Performance Insights: Calix
Next-Gen Deployment Fiber/Wireline
- Aqualinq: Aqualinq
- 800G: Windstream Wholesale
- GFiber Gigabit Fiber Optic Internet: Delivering 20 Gig and Beyond: Google Fiber (GFiber)
- Fiber Future Unleashed: The Power of Quad-Band Coexistence Technology to Meet Our the Evolving Needs of Our Business and Customers Without Major Network Upgrades: Frontier Communications
- ICE-X 800G Multi-haul Intelligent Coherent Pluggables: Infinera
Security
- SingVerify and Enterprise Mobile Protect: Singtel
- TNS Enterprise Authentication and Spoof Protection: Transaction Network Services
- Mavenir’s security solution for messaging and voice services on mobile networks: Mavenir
- Cato SASE Cloud Platform: Cato Networks
- Singtel Quantum-Safe Network: Singtel
Sustainability
- The Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse™: Ocient
- Private Wireless Sustainability Calculator: Nokia
- Matter-Compliant, Wirelessly-Powered Smart Home Sensor Technology: Powercast Corporation
- Over-the-Air Federated Learning for Energy-Efficient Wireless Intelligence: InterDigital
- ECL MV1: ECL
Top Changemaker
- Rahul Atri, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony India and President, OSS BU, Rakuten Symphony
- Roger Timmerman, Executive Director, UTOPIA Fiber
- Danielle Rios, CEO of TelcoDR and acting CEO of Totogi
- Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn Networks, US
- Mariam Sorond, CEO and Chairman of the Board of NextNav
Wireless – Fixed Wireless
- Redefining Retirement Living Through 5G mmWave FWA Connectivity: Airspan Networks
- Tarana ngFWA: Tarana Wireless
- Airties Smart Wi-Fi for T-Mobile 5G Home Internet: Airties
Wireless – Mobile Evolution
- Intrado Locate Before Route (LBR): Intrado
- Track-to-train multi-gigabit mmWave solution: Sivers Semiconductors
- RIPSIM Rapid Integrated Platform for eSIM lifecycle management: RiPSIM Technologies
- InterDigital’s 6G Sensing Solution: InterDigital
- Next Generation 3D PNT: Terrestrial 3D PNT powered by low band spectrum: NextNav
Wireless – Private Wireless Networks
- Celona 5G LAN: Celona
- Singtel 5G for Enterprises: Singtel
- Vision Reimagined: Empowering Sight Loss Fans with 5G Connectivity: Airspan Networks
- Nokia Digital Automation Cloud: Nokia
- Apogee Converge: Aura Wireless
Wireless – Wireless RAN
- Opportunity for 50% greater spectral capacity using Cohere’s Universal Spectrum Multiplier Software xApp to relieve Congested Low & Mid Band FDD spectrum during O-RAN base station update: Cohere Technologies and Vodafone
- Bermuda’s Trailblazing E2E Virtualized Cloud-Native Open RAN Network: Mavenir and Paradise Mobile
- Wind River Studio Operator: Wind River
- Omnis RAN Automated Analytics and Automated Optimization Modules: NETSCOUT
- FOCOM: Transforming Network Automation with Seamless Multi-Vendor Integration: Parallel Wireless
Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network remarked, “The 2024 finalists showcase the ingenuity and innovation driving the telecommunications industry forward. These trailblazers are not only addressing today’s challenges but are also laying the groundwork for the networks of tomorrow. Congratulations to all the finalists—we can’t wait to see what’s next.”
Finalists were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, including industry experts, analysts and service providers.
The 2024 Fierce Innovation Awards winners will be announced on December 19.
For more information on the awards program, visit https://awards.fierce-network.com/. For partnership inquiries, reach out to Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.
About Fierce Network
The global communications, enterprise and cloud networking and infrastructure industries is converging as the separation between wireless, wireline and cloud ceases to exist while the world’s operators shift toward cloud-native, intelligent, automated networks driven by artificial intelligence. Fierce Network is tracking this sea change by delivering a mega portal of hard-hitting industry news and analysis, designed to meet the needs of today’s decision makers. Fierce Network covers artificial intelligence (AI), automation, fixed and mobile broadband, cloud infrastructure, application modernization, security and more to help readers analyze the day's news and show them what they need to know and why they need to know it. Fierce Network also produces special reports that take stock of the industry's services and finances and shed light on industry trends. To learn more, visit https://www.fierce-network.com.
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
Media Contact
Charlene Soucy
Senior Director, Marketing
Fierce Network Research
csoucy@questex.com