Questex’s Fierce Network Announces Finalists for the 2024 Fierce Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Network, a mega portal to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry, proudly unveils the finalists for the 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards. Building on the success of the Fierce Innovation Awards: Telecom Edition, this expanded program honors the groundbreaking technologies and visionaries redefining the future of network communications – from wireless to broadband to cloud.

The Fierce Network Innovation Awards celebrate transformative companies, solutions, and individuals with the potential to revolutionize networks, drive customer engagement, and deliver substantial savings and innovation.

Introducing the 2024 Finalists:

AI

AI Empowered Receiver Design for 6G Wireless Communications: InterDigital

Accelerated Root Cause Analysis (aRCA): Fujitsu Network Communications

Netwrx.ai: EnterpriseWeb

AI/ML-based neural receiver for AI-native 6G air interface: Rohde & Schwarz

Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution: Netcracker Technology



Analytics/Automation

Rakuten AI for Telecom: Rakuten Symphony

OXIO BrandIQ: OXIO

Mavenir’s Cloud-Native Automation: Mavenir

RouteThis Certify: RouteThis

Netcracker Intelligent Automation Solutions: Netcracker Technology



Business Services

MetTel SD-WAN: Axicom

Singtel CUBΣ: Singtel

INFORM Branded Calling from First Orion: First Orion

Flowroute: Flowroute, a BCM One Company

BSS/OSS

Rakuten Symphony OSS Product Suite: Rakuten Symphony

Blue Planet Cloud Native Platform: Ciena

Totogi Charging-as-a-Service on AWS: Totogi/TelcoDR

Mavenir Digital Enablement BSS: Mavenir

Netcracker Digital Platform: Netcracker Technology



Cloud Networking (Public, Private or Hybrid)

Rakuten Cloud: Rakuten Symphony

Extreme Fabric: Extreme Networks

Aviatrix Cloud Network Security Platform-as-a-Service: Aviatrix PaaS: Aviatrix

Alkira Global Backbone as a Service: Alkira

Flexential Fabric: Flexential



Cloud Data Center

Nokia Event-Driven Automation (EDA): Nokia

Rakuten Cloud: Rakuten Symphony

The Unparalleled Cloud Connectivity Automation: Elea Auto-Pilot Project: Elea Data Centers



Customer Engagement

TNS Enterprise Branded Calling: Transaction Network Services

NOVOS FiBER Customer Engagement Platform powered by GOCare: NOVOS Fiber

The Digital Vending Machine®: Bango

b.well Connected Health Platform: b.well Connected Health

Helium Mobile: VSC



Digital Divide

Aqualinq: Aqualinq

Helium Mobile: VSC

Calix SmartTown: Calix

Tarana ngFWA: Tarana Wireless, Inc.

Kwikbit Internet’s Campaign Revolutionizes the Manufactured Housing Experience: Kwikbit



IoT

CDM - Cognitive Digital Mine: Nokia

Reelables 5G Smart Label: Reelables

Singtel APAC Multi-domestic Connectivity: Singtel

Boingo Converged Neutral Host Wireless Network: Boingo Wireless

Wiliot / Ambient Intelligence Platform: Wiliot



Network Test and Measurement

RADCOM Virtual Drive Test: RADCOM

Landslide CNF Resiliency Testing Solution: Spirent Communications

FlowScout MPO OLTS Test Set: AFL

Calix Broadband Platform Speed and Performance Insights: Calix

Next-Gen Deployment Fiber/Wireline

Aqualinq: Aqualinq

800G: Windstream Wholesale

GFiber Gigabit Fiber Optic Internet: Delivering 20 Gig and Beyond: Google Fiber (GFiber)

Fiber Future Unleashed: The Power of Quad-Band Coexistence Technology to Meet Our the Evolving Needs of Our Business and Customers Without Major Network Upgrades: Frontier Communications

ICE-X 800G Multi-haul Intelligent Coherent Pluggables: Infinera



Security

SingVerify and Enterprise Mobile Protect: Singtel

TNS Enterprise Authentication and Spoof Protection: Transaction Network Services

Mavenir’s security solution for messaging and voice services on mobile networks: Mavenir

Cato SASE Cloud Platform: Cato Networks

Singtel Quantum-Safe Network: Singtel



Sustainability

The Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse™: Ocient

Private Wireless Sustainability Calculator: Nokia

Matter-Compliant, Wirelessly-Powered Smart Home Sensor Technology: Powercast Corporation

Over-the-Air Federated Learning for Energy-Efficient Wireless Intelligence: InterDigital

ECL MV1: ECL



Top Changemaker

Rahul Atri, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony India and President, OSS BU, Rakuten Symphony

Roger Timmerman, Executive Director, UTOPIA Fiber

Danielle Rios, CEO of TelcoDR and acting CEO of Totogi

Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn Networks, US

Mariam Sorond, CEO and Chairman of the Board of NextNav



Wireless – Fixed Wireless

Redefining Retirement Living Through 5G mmWave FWA Connectivity: Airspan Networks

Tarana ngFWA: Tarana Wireless

Airties Smart Wi-Fi for T-Mobile 5G Home Internet: Airties



Wireless – Mobile Evolution

Intrado Locate Before Route (LBR): Intrado

Track-to-train multi-gigabit mmWave solution: Sivers Semiconductors

RIPSIM Rapid Integrated Platform for eSIM lifecycle management: RiPSIM Technologies

InterDigital’s 6G Sensing Solution: InterDigital

Next Generation 3D PNT: Terrestrial 3D PNT powered by low band spectrum: NextNav



Wireless – Private Wireless Networks

Celona 5G LAN: Celona

Singtel 5G for Enterprises: Singtel

Vision Reimagined: Empowering Sight Loss Fans with 5G Connectivity: Airspan Networks

Nokia Digital Automation Cloud: Nokia

Apogee Converge: Aura Wireless



Wireless – Wireless RAN

Opportunity for 50% greater spectral capacity using Cohere’s Universal Spectrum Multiplier Software xApp to relieve Congested Low & Mid Band FDD spectrum during O-RAN base station update: Cohere Technologies and Vodafone

Bermuda’s Trailblazing E2E Virtualized Cloud-Native Open RAN Network: Mavenir and Paradise Mobile

Wind River Studio Operator: Wind River

Omnis RAN Automated Analytics and Automated Optimization Modules: NETSCOUT

FOCOM: Transforming Network Automation with Seamless Multi-Vendor Integration: Parallel Wireless



Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network remarked, “The 2024 finalists showcase the ingenuity and innovation driving the telecommunications industry forward. These trailblazers are not only addressing today’s challenges but are also laying the groundwork for the networks of tomorrow. Congratulations to all the finalists—we can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Finalists were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, including industry experts, analysts and service providers.

The 2024 Fierce Innovation Awards winners will be announced on December 19.

For more information on the awards program, visit https://awards.fierce-network.com/. For partnership inquiries, reach out to Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

