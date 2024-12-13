Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.  

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 79 753 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024:


  		Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
5 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 752 33.50 33.62 33.26 360 192

  		MTF CBOE 6 406 33.51 33.60 33.26 214 665

  		MTF Turquoise 1 054 33.53 33.56 33.48 35 341

  		MTF Aquis 966 33.52 33.58 33.42 32 380
6 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 395 33.88 34.12 33.66 352 183

  		MTF CBOE 5 991 33.88 34.12 33.68 202 975

  		MTF Turquoise 977 33.86 34.08 33.68 33 081

  		MTF Aquis 812 33.87 34.08 33.70 27 502
9 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 765 34.08 34.26 33.82 332 791

  		MTF CBOE 6 089 34.08 34.22 33.80 207 513

  		MTF Turquoise 789 34.10 34.20 33.84 26 905

  		MTF Aquis 591 34.08 34.24 33.98 20 141
10 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 7 285 33.85 33.96 33.72 246 597

  		MTF CBOE 4 392 33.86 33.96 33.72 148 713

  		MTF Turquoise 709 33.85 33.96 33.74 24 000

  		MTF Aquis 589 33.84 33.90 33.78 19 932
11 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 8 402 33.74 33.96 33.14 283 483

  		MTF CBOE 3 789 33.75 33.98 33.28 127 879

  		MTF Turquoise
 
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Aquis
 
 
 
 
 
Total
  		79 753 33.82 34.26 33.14 2 696 274

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 356 shares during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 420 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 December 2024 to 11 December 2024:


  		Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
5 December 2024 800 33.40 33.50 33.18 26 720
6 December 2024 600 33.71 33.80 33.64 20 226
9 December 2024 400 33.85 33.90 33.80 13 540
10 December 2024 1 200 33.76 33.90 33.70 40 512
11 December 2024 1 356 33.33 33.44 33.10 45 195
Total 4 356
 
 
  		146 193



  		Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
5 December 2024 1 900 33.49 33.60 33.40 63 631
6 December 2024 2 000 33.89 34.10 33.60 67 780
9 December 2024 2 700 34.08 34.30 33.80 92 016
10 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
11 December 2024 1 820 33.76 34.00 33.44 61 443
Total 8 420
 
 
  		284 870

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 738 shares.

On 11 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 086 490 own shares, or 3.84% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

