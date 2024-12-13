Bitget Lists Lumoz (MOZ) on PoolX for Stake-to-Mine Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announces the listing of Lumoz (MOZ) on PoolX , the platform for locking tokens to participate in exciting airdrop campaigns. This new listing follows a successful pre-market phase, bringing more opportunities for users to participate and earn through the platform.

Users can participate in several promotional activities, including a PoolX locking campaign offering 2,000,000 MOZ as airdrops for DOGE holders, CandyBomb rewards for MOZ deposits and futures trading, a social media giveaway with 250,000 MOZ, and an exclusive celebration for BGB holders with 230,000 MOZ reserved. These initiatives aim to incentivize trading and engagement within the Bitget ecosystem.

The PoolX campaign, running from December 10–17, allows DOGE holders to lock tokens for MOZ rewards, while the CandyBomb campaign, live from December 10–17, offers rewards split equally between MOZ net deposits and new futures trading users. BGB holders can also participate in an exclusive celebration by holding 100+ BGB to claim their share of 230,000 MOZ, highlighting Bitget's efforts to reward its diverse user base.

Lumoz has garnered significant traction in the blockchain ecosystem, leveraging over $20 million in financing with support from industry-leading investors such as OKX Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, and HashKey Capital. The project has developed a strong reputation, particularly through its ZK-RaaS platform, which supports developers in deploying zkEVM application chains and creating more efficient ZK-Rollups.

The Lumoz ecosystem’s unique ZK-PoW mechanism incentivizes miners, solving the issues of high ZKP computing costs and centralization. This, in turn, allows for more scalable and efficient blockchain applications. In addition, the project has shown remarkable community engagement, with over 20,000 Lumoz OG NFT holders and more than 30,000 potential valid addresses set to receive airdrops, further expanding its reach within the Web3 space.

With a solid foundation and growing support from key players in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, Lumoz is positioned for substantial growth, as it continues to expand its presence within the decentralized ecosystem.

Bitget’s PoolX offers a unique opportunity for users to lock Lumoz (MOZ) tokens and participate in the growing ecosystem by earning more tokens through the airdrop initiative. PoolX provides a secure platform where users can lock their MOZ tokens in exchange for participating in airdrop campaigns from popular projects. By locking Lumoz tokens, users can benefit from the growing momentum behind the project and the expanding opportunities it presents within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

