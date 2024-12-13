Chromatography Resin Market Set to Reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2032 | Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals Drives Market Growth

Austin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “With a projected market value of USD 5.1 billion by 2032, the chromatography resin market is expected to witness a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2024 to 2032.”

The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals is one of the top factors driving the chromatography resin market.

From mAb's (monoclonal antibodies) to gene therapies, chromatography resins are prominent pieces in the chain of purification for these essential, life-saving angels in today's bio-pharma sector. Biologics are in high demand worldwide due to rising incidences of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases, as well as the aging population globally. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for chromatography resins for protein purification and related applications.

One of the largest factors that keep the market running is the relative advances in chromatography techniques. Newer process sales generated as many as 20 new products are now offered, and manufacturers have made the maturing processes more efficient in terms of cost and chromatography method as well. The development of chromatography resins is likely to enhance separation processes while also broadening the application range across industries including food & beverage, biotechnology, and environmental testing.





Key Players:

Merck KGaA (Sepharose, Eshmuno)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Nuvia, Bio-Scale)

WIPRO GE HEALTHCARE PVT LTD (MabSelect, MabSelect SuRe)

Purolite (Chromalite, ProSep)

GRACE (Matrix, Discovery)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Kromasil, HICresin)

Danaher (Cytiva, ÄKTA)

Tosoh Corporation (Tosoh Biosep, TSKgel)

GE Healthcare (MabSelect, Sepharose)

Avantor Performance Materials Inc. (VWR, J.T. Baker)

Agilent Technologies (Bond Elut, Zorbax)

Lonza Group (Xuri, CliniMACS)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Pierce, Dionex)

Repligen Corporation (Profinia, KrosFlo)

Sartorius AG (Stedim, Sartobind)

3M (3M™ Emphaze, 3M™ Polisher)

Eppendorf AG (Eppendorf Chromatography, Eporite)

Shimadzu Corporation (Prominence, Shim-pack)

Fisher Scientific (Thermo Scientific, Fisher BioReagents)

Kraton Polymers (Kraton G, Kraton D)

Chromatography Resin Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By type (Synthetic Resins, Natural Polymer, Inorganic Media)

• By technique (Ion Exchange, Cation, Anion, Affinity, Size Exclusion, Hydrophobic Interaction, Mixed Mode, Others)

• By application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Production, Academics & Research, Food & Beverage, Water & Environmental Analysis, Others) Key Drivers • Use of chromatography resins in purification processes in food & beverage industry.

• High-performance liquid chromatography dominates the pharmaceutical industry.

Emerging Trends and Technological Innovations

The chromatography resin market is experiencing significant technological advancements that are reshaping its landscape. One of the most notable trends is the development of highly specialized resins tailored to specific applications. Companies are focusing on creating resins that offer enhanced selectivity, faster processing speeds, and improved scalability. These innovations are particularly valuable in the growing biopharmaceutical industry, where high-purity separation is essential.

In addition, the rise of affinity chromatography is contributing to market growth. This technique allows for the selective binding and separation of biomolecules based on their specific interactions with ligands attached to the chromatography resin. Affinity chromatography is increasingly used in biopharmaceutical production due to its high specificity, which is crucial for the purification of proteins and antibodies.

The chromatography resin market is benefiting from various growth opportunities, particularly in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

The increasing investment in biologics, biosimilars, and gene therapies is creating a substantial demand for chromatography resins, particularly in protein purification, vaccine production, and gene editing applications. These therapies require precise and high-throughput purification methods, driving the need for advanced chromatography resins.

The food & beverage industry is another sector witnessing significant growth in the demand for chromatography resins. Chromatography is used extensively for quality control and testing in the food industry, including detecting contaminants and separating food ingredients. As consumer demand for high-quality, safe, and sustainable food products rises, the need for chromatography resins in food analysis and purification applications is expected to grow.

The environmental testing industry is also driving demand for chromatography resins, particularly for the detection and analysis of pollutants in air, water, and soil. Chromatography resins are used to separate and identify various contaminants, providing crucial data for environmental monitoring and regulatory compliance.

In 2023, North America dominated the global chromatography resin market, accounting for approximately 33.23% of the total market share.

The region's dominance can be attributed to the strong presence of key pharmaceutical companies, a robust research and development infrastructure, and an increasing focus on biologics production. The U.S. is particularly leading the market, with significant investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, medical research, and diagnostics.

Europe is also a significant player in the chromatography resin market, driven by the region's commitment to developing cutting-edge biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The European Union's focus on advancing healthcare, along with increasing investments in biopharmaceutical production and research, is expected to continue to drive the demand for chromatography resins in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for chromatography resins. Countries like China, India, and Japan are experiencing significant growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, resulting in higher demand for chromatography resins. Additionally, the increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure and rising investments in biopharmaceutical research in these regions are expected to further propel market growth.

Market Analysis by Type Segment

The natural segment accounted for the largest market share of about 52.23% in 2023. It is so because of its biocompatibility, and higher efficacy, and it is widely accepted across many sectors. For example, agarose and dextran-based resins, obtainable from renewable biomass, could offer excellent chemical stability and low nonspecific adsorption with high binding capacities, and as such can be utilized for critical applications, including the purification of proteins and the immobilization of enzymes for biopharmaceuticals. Their pervasive success comes from their long-existing powers to fix the structural folding of fragile clusters of bio-molecules and direct hefty multi-peptide assemblies. Also, the rising need for sustainable and eco-friendly materials aids the increased adoption of natural resins.

Market Analysis by Application

The biopharmaceuticals segment held the largest revenue share in 2023, accounting for more than 40% of the global market. The growing demand for biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins, is a key factor driving this market segment. Chromatography resins play an integral role in the purification and production of these biologics, making them essential to the growing biopharmaceutical industry.

In addition to biopharmaceuticals, the food & beverage segment also represents a significant share of the chromatography resin market. Chromatography is increasingly used for quality control, product development, and food safety testing, further contributing to the overall market growth.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories, a leading player in the chromatography resin market, launched a new line of high-performance ion-exchange chromatography resins specifically designed for the biopharmaceutical industry. These resins offer enhanced capacity and selectivity, meeting the growing demand for efficient protein purification in biologics production.

In 2023, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, announced the expansion of its chromatography resin production capabilities. This expansion is aimed at supporting the increasing demand for chromatography resins used in the production of monoclonal antibodies and other biological products.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

Market Definition

Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Regional Synopsis

Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

Top-Down Approach

Bottom-up Approach

Data Validation

Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

By Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, By Type, 2023

Feedstock Prices, by Country, By Type, 2023

Regulatory Impact, by l Country, By Type, 2023.

Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

Innovation and R&D, Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

List of Major Companies, By Region

Market Share Analysis, By Region

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements

Market Positioning and Branding

7. Chromatography Resin Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Chromatography Resin Market Segmentation, by Technique

9. Chromatography Resin Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

