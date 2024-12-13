Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 116.81 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 5.52% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 72.34 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 116.81 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.52% from 2024 to 2032.”

Advancements in Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Growth and Innovation

The autoimmune disease therapeutics market is experiencing steady growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis. With the worldwide incidence and prevalence of autoimmune diseases rising by 19.1% and 12.5%, respectively, the demand for more effective treatments is growing. Biologics and biosimilars, including monoclonal antibodies and JAK inhibitors, are revolutionizing treatment options, offering more targeted and effective therapies compared to traditional methods. Increased healthcare spending and a surge in NIH research funding have further supported the widespread adoption of these therapies, addressed unmet needs and improved patient outcomes.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued growth, driven by innovations in artificial intelligence, precision medicine, and gene therapy. Penn State’s development of the EXPRESSO AI algorithm in May 2024 promises to improve the prediction and treatment of autoimmune diseases, enhancing drug development and patient management. These advancements, coupled with breakthroughs in gene therapy and novel delivery mechanisms, are set to reshape treatment paradigms and improve patient quality of life.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca Plc

UCB S.A.

Biogen Idec Inc.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Danaher

Bayer Schering Pharma AG

Elan Corporation Plc

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

HYCOR Biomedical

Merck & Co. Inc.

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 72.34 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 116.81 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.52% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

By Sales Channel, Hospital Pharmacies Lead Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, While Online Stores Show Rapid Growth Potential

In 2023, the Hospital Pharmacy segment led the Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, capturing about 54% of the revenue share. Hospitals play a critical role in administering complex autoimmune treatments, such as biologics and immunosuppressants. Additionally, they offer direct access to healthcare professionals and continuous monitoring, ensuring optimal patient care.

The Online Store segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.04% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing shift towards e-commerce, providing easy access to autoimmune therapeutics. With the rise of telemedicine and home delivery preferences, more patients are opting for online pharmacies to fulfill their treatment needs.

By Indication, Rheumatic Disease Dominates Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, While Inflammatory Bowel Disease Segment Shows Rapid GrowthBy Indication

In 2023, the Rheumatic Disease segment led the Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, accounting for around 43% of the revenue share. This dominance is driven by the high prevalence of conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. The growing demand for advanced biologics and DMARDs, along with innovations in targeted therapies, has reinforced this segment’s leadership position.

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.99% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, along with an increased demand for biologic treatments. Advances in personalized medicine and early diagnosis are improving treatment outcomes, making IBD the fastest-growing segment in the autoimmune therapeutics market.

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Key Segmentation:

By Drug Class Type

Anti-inflammatory

Antihyperglycemics

NSAIDs

Interferons

Others

By Indication

Rheumatic Disease

Type 1 Diabetes

Multiple Sclerosis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Other Indications

By Sales Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy

Online Store

North America Leads Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, While Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, capturing approximately 44% of the revenue share. This dominance is attributed to the high prevalence of autoimmune diseases and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Strong reimbursement policies and the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies further bolster North America’s market position. Additionally, ongoing research and the widespread adoption of advanced biological therapies reinforce the region's market leadership.

The Asia Pacific region, however, is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.25% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases and improving healthcare access in emerging economies. Increased awareness, better diagnostic capabilities, and a growing preference for biologics and personalized treatments are fueling the expansion.

Key Developments in Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market

In 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb is advancing CAR T-cell therapy for autoimmune diseases like lupus and multiple sclerosis, focusing on long-term treatment options and the potential to "reset" the immune system.

In September 2024, Novartis reported that Kesimpta (ofatumumab) demonstrated long-term benefits for relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) patients, with nearly 90% of first-line patients showing no disability progression for up to six years.





