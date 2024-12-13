AI in Education Market Trends and Revenue Forecast (2024-2032) by Component, Application, End User, and Country, with Detailed Company Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Education Market Forecast by Component, Application, End User, Country and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global AI in Education Market will reach US$ 54.5 billion by 2032, up from US$ 3.43 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 35.96% between 2024 and 2032. The need for personalized learning experiences, the desire to cut down on administrative work, the expansion of educational opportunities, the expanding availability of digital devices, and the rapid advancement of AI technology are some of the major factors driving the market's growth.





Increasing availability and accessibility of digital devices and technology



One major factor propelling the expansion of artificial intelligence in education is the growing accessibility and availability of digital devices and technology. With the growing affordability and widespread use of smartphones, tablets, and laptops, educational institutions can include AI tools into their courses. With the ability to customize instruction to each student's needs and learning preferences, these technologies improve retention and increase student engagement.



Additionally, the widespread availability of high-speed internet makes it easy to access interactive platforms, online resources, and AI-driven apps, which enhances the accessibility and interactivity of learning. AI can be used by teachers to provide data analysis, administrative work, and customized feedback, freeing up time for more individualized education. The need for AI solutions will grow as more educational institutions make investments in digital infrastructure, leading to an environment of education that is more productive and successful. With this change, educational outcomes will be improved overall and students will be better prepared for a future driven by technology.



Requirement for individualized education



AI technologies provide customized solutions that adjust content and teaching methods in accordance with the knowledge that parents and educators have that every student has distinct learning styles and paces. By analyzing each student's unique data, these systems can determine their strengths and weaknesses and design individualized learning routes that increase interest and boost performance.



Furthermore, real-time feedback can be obtained using AI-driven technologies, letting students advance at their own speed and freeing professors to concentrate on offering focused assistance where it's needed. By accommodating a varied range of learners, including those with special needs, this customisation promotes a more inclusive learning environment. AI integration will grow as schools place a greater emphasis on individualized instruction, changing the dynamics of the classroom and giving students more authority over their educational paths.



North America AI in Education Market



Due to large investments in research and technology, North America leads the world in the market for artificial intelligence in education. AI technologies are being used by colleges and universities to automate administrative processes, improve student engagement through interactive platforms, and provide individualized learning. The future of education in the area is still being shaped by continuing research and development, but the emphasis on data-driven insights is enhancing educational outcomes.



United States AI in Education Industry



The drivers driving the market in the United States include the large number of end users adopting educational devices for AI in education, the presence of prominent firms that provide the solutions and services, and technology infrastructure facilities. For instance, the IBM Corporation announced in October 2021 that it would partner with more than 170 industry and academic partners to offer 30 million people new skills by 2030. Through this program, the rising skills gap will be closed, opportunities will become more accessible, and the next generation of employees will be prepared with the skills necessary to build a better future.



Furthermore, significant investments in educational technology from the public and commercial sectors are another growth drivers, driven by the demand for efficient remote and hybrid learning solutions. This expansion is further aided by the expanding accessibility of digital gadgets and internet connectivity. Furthermore, educational institutions are incorporating AI into their curricula to prepare students for future job markets in response to the growing demand for talents in STEM sectors.



Canada AI in Education Industry



Canada is implementing AI in education quickly, emphasizing more individualized instruction and better student results. The incorporation of AI-driven platforms that provide adaptive learning solutions - which address the various demands and learning styles of students - is one of the major trends. Data analytics is being used by educational institutions more and more to evaluate student performance and guide teaching practices.



Canada's growth is fueled by significant investments in educational technology from the public and commercial sectors, as well as government programs to improve digital literacy and technology integration in schools. AI solutions are becoming more pertinent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the usage of online learning technologies. Furthermore, the drive for fair access to high-quality education is driving the creation of AI tools intended to assist marginalized areas.

AI in Education Company News

July 2024: The mission of the U.S. Department of Education is to support developers in building artificial intelligence (AI)-based products and services for the education sector and to promote cutting-edge technical innovations that improve teaching and learning within the country's educational institutions.

February 2024: Microsoft Corporation declared that by 2025, it would offer 2 million Indians possibilities for AI-based skill development.

January 2024: IBM Corporation and the Gujarati government collaborated to improve AI and cutting-edge technology expertise.

