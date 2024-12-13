SPR® Therapeutics Recognized as the Fastest Growing Private Company in Northeast Ohio as Part of the Crain’s Fast 50 List

CLEVELAND, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics has been named to the Crain’s Cleveland Business Fast 50, placing first on the list of rapidly growing, privately held companies ranked by revenue growth over the last five years.

In the past five years, the SPRINT® Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System has seen tremendous growth in use by physicians within the marketplace to treat pain throughout the body via a 60-day treatment that has been proven in clinical studies to provide significant and sustained relief.

Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR said, “We are honored to be included in this impressive list of companies that are making significant strides in advancing the business community in our region. The level of success and growth we’ve had in the past five years wouldn’t be possible without the extraordinary work and commitment of our team, and I want to thank them for everything they do for our patients.”

The company recently announced positive primary endpoint data from its largest randomized controlled trial to-date utilizing SPRINT PNS in the treatment of chronic low back pain. The RESET® Trial evaluated pain and improvement in function and quality of life in SPRINT PNS subjects compared to those receiving Standard Interventional Treatment three months after start of treatment. SPR continues to research and study the effectiveness of PNS treatment to provide patients with a clinically proven, non-opioid, and non-surgical option for patients to address their pain.

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.

More information can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com .

