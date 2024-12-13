Strategic Leadership with Empathy: Almas Jiwani on Shaping Tomorrow's Business Leaders for the MBA Cohort at Christ University

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christ University hosted a transformative speech on Corporate Interface on November 20, 2024, designed for the second-trimester MBA cohort. The event’s highlight was a riveting speech by Ms. Almas Jiwani, President of Emeritus UN Women Canada NC and CEO of the Almas Jiwani Foundation, who shared her expertise on "Strategic Leadership with Empathy: Shaping Tomorrow's Business Leaders."

The speech began with Ms. Jiwani delivering an engaging introduction in French, capturing the audience's attention from the outset. Her ability to seamlessly integrate language and culture created an immersive experience, setting an inspiring tone for the discussion. Throughout the session, Ms. Jiwani focused on the importance of empathetic leadership, an approach she firmly believes is essential for the future of business in today's complex world.

Ms. Jiwani outlined several key aspects of empathetic leadership. She emphasized how empathy must be incorporated into leadership strategies, the defining traits of empathic leaders, and the need for businesses to adopt a broader perspective that prioritizes people alongside profits. Her insights provided actionable strategies for the attendees, offering them tools to integrate empathy into their own professional journeys.

One of the highlights of the speech was Ms. Jiwani's commitment to fostering real-time audience engagement. Rather than simply delivering a monologue, she actively invited feedback during her presentation, valuing the students' input and facilitating a dynamic, interactive learning environment. This participatory approach resulted in a lively exchange, enabling students to reflect on leadership and empathy while benefiting from Ms. Jiwani's wealth of experience.

Commenting on the significant event, Dr. Jain Mathew, Dean of the School of Business and Management at Christ University, said: “We invited Ms. Almas Jiwani to speak on ‘Strategic Leadership with Empathy’ because of her remarkable ability to marry visionary leadership with deep empathy and inclusivity. Her compelling insights captivated the audience, and her thought leadership left students mesmerized. As a trailblazer in socially conscious business practices, Ms. Jiwani empowers the next generation of leaders to drive transformative change in our increasingly interconnected world.”

A central theme of the speech was the assertion that empathetic leadership is crucial for achieving gender parity in business environments. Ms. Jiwani supported this claim with empirical case studies of leaders who leveraged empathy to resolve conflicts and foster innovation within their organizations. These real-world examples provided practical frameworks for attendees, helping them navigate the challenges they may face in their future careers.

"True leadership goes beyond strategy and decision-making—it is rooted in empathy. The leaders of tomorrow must be those who not only drive business success but also understand, uplift, and empower those around them. Only through empathetic leadership can we create organizations that are not only profitable but also sustainable, inclusive, and responsible." – Almas Jiwani

Ms. Jiwani elaborated on how empathetic leadership extends beyond traditional business strategies, playing a pivotal role in creating inclusive workplaces that promote equality and drive success. She emphasized that adopting empathetic leadership practices is vital for mitigating gender disparities in business and fostering diverse, collaborative, and high-performing teams.

The speech concluded with attendees feeling energized and empowered, deeply aware of the essential role empathetic leadership plays in shaping resilient and socially responsible business practices. Students departed with a renewed sense of purpose, equipped with practical frameworks for compassionate leadership and a clearer understanding of the importance of gender parity in the corporate world.

Attendees also recognized their responsibility as future business leaders to advocate for inclusive environments that not only enhance productivity but also cultivate compassion and understanding across all organizational levels. The speech was a resounding success, reinforcing Christ University’s position at the forefront of innovative leadership education.

Founded in 1969, Christ University has consistently provided quality education in various disciplines. With a focus on holistic development and a commitment to excellence, the university aims to produce graduates who can make meaningful contributions to society. Christ University empowers its students to become responsible leaders and global citizens through innovative programs, dedicated faculty, and a strong emphasis on values-based education.

The Almas Jiwani Foundation, established by Almas Jiwani, President Emeritus of UN Women Canada NC and CEO of the Foundation, is a charitable initiative focused on empowering young women and girls. The Foundation works to create positive, lasting change in the lives of those most impacted in developing regions. Under Almas Jiwani's leadership, the Foundation introduces enabling solutions and technologies to foster education, entrepreneurship, and energy independence. With a bold approach to international solutions and consensus-building, the Foundation actively engages youth, particularly young women, in transformative initiatives that drive social impact.

