Global Breakthrough Therapy Designation Market Set to Double by 2029 with Notable CAGR of 13.80%

The Breakthrough Therapies Market was valued at USD 150.6 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 287.5 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 13.80%.



This report examines the potential risks and benefits of receiving breakthrough therapy designation (BTD), compares and contrasts fast-track drug development approaches (logistics, criteria and implications), and highlights the opportunities and challenges of creating breakthrough therapies. Cardiovascular, central nervous systems and neurology, rare diseases, oncology and other diseases are among the therapy areas in which this report analyzes BTD. It also examines leading companies, approved and pending products, and product revenues.



It examines BTD's achievements and shortcomings and discusses the tactics organizations use to optimize BTD's competitive edge. To provide an in-depth understanding of the market, this report also includes profiles of market participants, the competitive landscape, key competitors and respective market share. The market in this report is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.





Report Includes

26 data tables and 49 additional tables

An overview of the global market dynamics and investment opportunities for breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) drugs

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation and forecast the market size for breakthrough therapies based on type, and geographical region

Discussion of emerging technologies and developments and various macroeconomic factors affecting the breakthrough therapies market

Review of patent data and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of breakthrough therapies

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments

Profiles of the leading market vendors, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Novartis AG and AstraZenec

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $150.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $287.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis of the Pharmaceutical Industry

Impact of Breakthrough Therapy Drugs on Business Growth

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers More Drugs Gaining Breakthrough Status Expedited Approval Process in the EU Increasing Prevalence of Life-Threatening Conditions

Market Restraints Increasing Preference for Generics

Market Opportunities Rising Use of Technologies in Clinical Trials



Chapter 4 Emerging Trends

Nanotechnology: Enhancing Drug Discovery and Delivery

Merging Technologies in Drug Discovery

Conclusion

Chapter 5 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Policy

Procedures

CDER-Sponsor Meetings and Other Communications

CDER Internal Meetings and Communications

CDER Review of Breakthrough Therapy Drug Development Programs

Rescinding a Breakthrough Therapy Designation

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Therapy Cardiovascular CNS and Neurology Infectious Diseases Oncology Rare Diseases Other Diseases Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

PRIME Designation Lists

Global Ranks of Leading Companies

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the BDT Market: An ESG Perspective

Role of ESG in the Pharma Industry

ESG Risk Ratings

Company Profiles

AbbVie.

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson Services

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals



