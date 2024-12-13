Global Breakthrough Therapy Designation Market Set to Double by 2029 with Notable CAGR of 13.80%

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakthrough Therapies: Market Dynamics and Investment Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Breakthrough Therapies Market was valued at USD 150.6 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 287.5 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 13.80%.
This report examines the potential risks and benefits of receiving breakthrough therapy designation (BTD), compares and contrasts fast-track drug development approaches (logistics, criteria and implications), and highlights the opportunities and challenges of creating breakthrough therapies. Cardiovascular, central nervous systems and neurology, rare diseases, oncology and other diseases are among the therapy areas in which this report analyzes BTD. It also examines leading companies, approved and pending products, and product revenues.
It examines BTD's achievements and shortcomings and discusses the tactics organizations use to optimize BTD's competitive edge. To provide an in-depth understanding of the market, this report also includes profiles of market participants, the competitive landscape, key competitors and respective market share. The market in this report is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.
Report Includes
- 26 data tables and 49 additional tables
- An overview of the global market dynamics and investment opportunities for breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) drugs
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation and forecast the market size for breakthrough therapies based on type, and geographical region
- Discussion of emerging technologies and developments and various macroeconomic factors affecting the breakthrough therapies market
- Review of patent data and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of breakthrough therapies
- A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry
- Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews
- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments
- Profiles of the leading market vendors, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Novartis AG and AstraZenec
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|114
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$150.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$287.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis of the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Impact of Breakthrough Therapy Drugs on Business Growth
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- More Drugs Gaining Breakthrough Status
- Expedited Approval Process in the EU
- Increasing Prevalence of Life-Threatening Conditions
- Market Restraints
- Increasing Preference for Generics
- Market Opportunities
- Rising Use of Technologies in Clinical Trials
Chapter 4 Emerging Trends
- Nanotechnology: Enhancing Drug Discovery and Delivery
- Merging Technologies in Drug Discovery
- Conclusion
Chapter 5 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Policy
- Procedures
- CDER-Sponsor Meetings and Other Communications
- CDER Internal Meetings and Communications
- CDER Review of Breakthrough Therapy Drug Development Programs
- Rescinding a Breakthrough Therapy Designation
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Breakdown by Therapy
- Cardiovascular
- CNS and Neurology
- Infectious Diseases
- Oncology
- Rare Diseases
- Other Diseases
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- PRIME Designation Lists
- Global Ranks of Leading Companies
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the BDT Market: An ESG Perspective
- Role of ESG in the Pharma Industry
- ESG Risk Ratings
Company Profiles
- AbbVie.
- AstraZeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Johnson & Johnson Services
- Merck
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26mhi1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment