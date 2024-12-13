Ahold Delhaize USA Names Greg Finchum as President of Food Lion

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA has announced that Food Lion executive Greg Finchum, currently Executive Vice President, Retail Operations, will assume the role of President, in May 2025.

The appointment comes after Meg Ham, President, Food Lion, announced that she will retire in May 2025. Finchum joined Food Lion in 1989 and has been in his current role for more than a decade. He is a proven leader in delivering consistent sales growth and strong financial performance. Additionally, he has an outstanding track record of building strong brand loyalty among customers and creating emotional connections between associates and the brand, while preserving the heritage that has made Food Lion successful over the years. He also played an integral role in the strategic repositioning of Food Lion and has continued to lead initiatives to evolve the brand for the future.

“We are excited to have Greg, a talented retail operator at heart, step into this role,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO, Ahold Delhaize USA. “Greg has held a variety of roles throughout the organization, including having served as head of strategy and head of retail services. He leads with a strategic discipline and focus that delivers strong results and solid performance at Food Lion. I look forward to working with him more closely in his new role next year as the leader for the brand.”

A resident of Salisbury, N.C., Finchum added: “I’m humbled to take on this new position in May. I want to thank JJ and Meg for being great mentors and for their confidence in me. Throughout my career at Food Lion, I’ve had the opportunity to work across many functions, in addition to retail operations, that have given me a depth of experience and knowledge about the Food Lion business that will serve me well as I prepare to transition to this new role. I recognize leading Food Lion comes with extraordinary responsibility. We will continue to build upon Food Lion’s heritage and legacy, and nourish the towns and cities Food Lion serves while maintaining convenient locations that offer affordable groceries and excellent service at our more than 1,100 stores. Through our team of 82,000 associates, we are committed to being there for our customers to ensure they can always count on Food Lion as their neighborhood grocery store.”

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across more than 1,100 stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands that also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

