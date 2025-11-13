Ahold Delhaize USA Marks Major Omnichannel Milestone, Completes Rollout of Proprietary Digital and E-commerce Platform

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA today announced the completion of the rollout of its proprietary digital and e-commerce platform for all five U.S. brands – Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. This milestone was marked as Hannaford transitioned to the platform this fall. The modern, cloud-based architecture enables the Ahold Delhaize USA brands to collectively serve more than 26 million customers each week.

“This achievement represents the culmination of a journey to create a scalable digital and e-commerce platform that meets the evolving needs of customers and positions Ahold Delhaize USA brands for growth,” said Keith Nicks, Chief Commercial and Digital Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA. “We’re excited now to harness the full potential of the platform to continue to accelerate omnichannel capabilities, deliver more seamless experiences and innovate for the future.”

The completion also comes on the heels of Ahold Delhaize’s announcement of e-commerce profitability. The first brand launched in 2020, and the subsequent rollout included phased implementations across more than 2,000 stores and robust e-commerce businesses, contributing to Ahold Delhaize USA companies’ annual sales of $59 billion. It now powers thousands of daily online orders and digital interactions, supporting the advancement of the company’s Growing Together strategy.

Developed and managed by in-house technology teams, the platform serves as the foundation of Ahold Delhaize USA’s digital ecosystem, powering e-commerce, digital engagement and personalized customer experiences for each brand, including improved site performance, simplified account management, personalized promotions, a more integrated online ordering and fulfillment experience, and enhanced opportunities in advertising and retail media. The platform also enables faster deployment of new features and efficiency of resources across the Ahold Delhaize USA portfolio.

“Completing the platform rollout across all brands is not just a technology milestone, it’s a business transformation,” added Nicks. “We’re proud of the teams whose collaboration and commitment have made this possible, and we’re energized by the innovation this foundation will continue to unlock.”

With all five brands now on the proprietary platform, Ahold Delhaize USA continues to advance its leadership in digital transformation and omnichannel retail, strengthening its ability to meet customer needs today and innovate for tomorrow’s opportunities.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving 26 million omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

