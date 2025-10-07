Ahold Delhaize USA Brands Announce Collaboration with NationsBenefits® to Expand Access for Nutritious Foods and Wellness Items to Eligible Health Plan Members

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has announced a new collaboration with NationsBenefits®, a leader in benefits delivery, healthcare fintech and member-engagement solutions, that enables eligible Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members to use the Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Flex Card to purchase fresh produce, pantry staples and over-the-counter wellness items in store at Ahold Delhaize USA brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop – which operate more than 2,000 retail stores on the East Coast.

“This collaboration is another important step in our healthier people strategy to make nutritious choices affordable, easy and accessible,” said Marc Stolzman, chief sustainability officer for Ahold Delhaize USA. “It’s not just about offering another way to pay – it’s about supporting healthier living and access for more families to nutritious foods and wellness items.”

The card leverages the NationsBenefits Basket Adjudication Service (BAS) technology for item-level approval at checkout. This means real-time decisions on eligible grocery and health items, removing guesswork for members and streamlining administration for health plans. In addition, purchasing insights can help benefits providers tailor programs to community needs. Together, the model provides a scalable approach to preventive nutrition that supports healthier outcomes nationwide.

"Grocery is where everyday health decisions are made,” said Michael Parker, Co-CEO of NationsBenefits. “By integrating our real-time payments and eligibility technology at Ahold Delhaize USA’s trusted local brands, we enable members to use their benefits seamlessly at the moment of choice. That means reliable access to culturally meaningful, clinically aligned foods, and a simpler path to prevention, adherence and outcomes.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only about 10% of U.S. adults meet daily fruit-and-vegetable recommendations. By expanding benefit access directly into local grocery stores at Ahold Delhaize USA brands, this enables more shoppers to have the opportunity to easily choose nutritious options. This effort complements Ahold Delhaize USA and its brands’ efforts supporting healthier people and communities through initiatives like the easy-to-follow Guiding Stars nutrition rating system and decades-long relationships Ahold Delhaize USA brands hold with feeding organizations in their local communities, among many other initiatives.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands that includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

About NationsBenefits®

NationsBenefits® is the leading provider of supplemental benefits and fintech solutions and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare, data analytics, gap closure, and fintech solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs, and delighting members. Combining its cutting-edge technology with targeted retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits empowers health plans to deliver impactful supplemental benefits to optimize member experiences and drive better health outcomes. By simplifying processes to make smarter choices and expanding access to benefits solutions, NationsBenefits aims to improve each of its members’ quality of life through its revolutionary and comprehensive suite of offerings. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.

The Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. The card can be used for eligible expenses wherever Mastercard is accepted. Valid only in the U.S. No cash access.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b299eb0c-eed0-41bd-b2dc-8134d76b4f7a