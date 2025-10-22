Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Distribution Center in Burlington, N.C.

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has announced that its distribution and transportation companies, ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation, will build an $860 million state-of-the-art distribution center in Burlington, N.C. (Guilford County). The new facility will grow the supply chain network, which serves Ahold Delhaize USA’s omnichannel grocery brands on the East Coast, including Food Lion in North Carolina. The new facility will add over 1 million square feet of additional distribution infrastructure, delivering fresh and frozen grocery items to Food Lion stores.

“The investment into this facility is an investment into the customers who trust our brands to nourish their families,” said JJ Fleeman, Chief Executive Officer for Ahold Delhaize USA. “Through the new distribution center, ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation will expand their capacity to support Food Lion’s growth in the state, along with bringing new jobs. We’re excited to locate this facility in North Carolina and continue to grow our presence in a state where our companies have done business for more than 65 years.”

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in 2026, with an anticipated start of operations in 2029. Over time, the site is expected to employ over 500 associates. To maximize efficiency, the site will leverage proven supply chain automation technology.

“At ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation, we pride ourselves on being an employer of choice and providing excellent service for the grocery brands we support,” said Sanja Krajnovic, Chief Supply Chain Officer, and EVP, ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation. “We appreciate the support of the City of Burlington, Guilford County and State of North Carolina in working with us on this project. We look forward to starting construction on the site soon, expanding our presence in the state and welcoming new associates as we prepare for the opening of the facility.”

The local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise one of the largest grocery retail groups on the East Coast – and the five omnichannel grocery brands continue to achieve significant growth within their markets, including more than 50 consecutive quarters of same store sales growth at the Food Lion brand. The supply chain network has one of the largest fleets on the East Coast with more than 8,000 assets, logging approximately 125 million miles annually. In addition to the new facility, ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation operate three other distribution centers in North Carolina in Salisbury, N.C., Butner, N.C., and Dunn, N.C.

