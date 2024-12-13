Mountain America Partners With Idaho State Athletics to Donate $14,600 to Operation Warm

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce a recent donation of $14,600 to Operation Warm for the 2024 First Down program with Idaho State Athletics. Through the First Down program, the credit union pledged a donation to Operation Warm for every first down completed by the Idaho State University (ISU) football team during the 2024 season.

Mountain America presented a check to Michael Andrews, senior manager of partnerships at Operation Warm, on November 16, 2024. “A new coat does more than just keep a child warm,” said Andrews. “It boosts their confidence and helps them attend school regularly, ready to learn and succeed. We are grateful for Mountain America’s generous support.”

With this donation, Mountain America has now contributed a total of $150,000 to Operation Warm through various programs and events across its multistate footprint. Operation Warm’s mission is to provide confidence, warmth, and hope to children in need through the gift of brand-new winter coats.

Recently, Mountain America and Operation Warm partnered to provide 300 coats to preschoolers in Pocatello. In Idaho, 12.5% of individuals under age 18 live below the poverty line, making a warm coat a necessity in winter. The impact of a new coat extends beyond warmth, contributing to a child’s overall well-being and readiness to learn.

“We are proud to support Operation Warm through our partnership with Idaho State Athletics, helping to provide new coats to children in need,” said Nathan Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mountain America. “Seeing the smiles of the children directly impacted by this work is truly heartwarming and reinforces our dedication to this cause.”

