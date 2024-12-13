BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES NEW RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH THE GUTHRIE CLINIC

Binghamton, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new agreement between Binghamton University and The Guthrie Clinic will pave the way for enhanced collaboration on future research initiatives with the goal to benefit the outcomes and wellness of the local community.

The new Collaborative Research Agreement (CRA) establishes standardized guidelines for each research project undertaken by The Guthrie Clinic and Binghamton University. These guidelines eliminate the need for repetitive contract reviews, expediting the process of launching research projects and fostering seamless collaboration. By focusing on compliance and cybersecurity, the agreement also ensures the proper safeguards are in place to protect shared data.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger and Guthrie Clinic President and CEO Edmund Sabanegh signed the agreement into effect during a press conference on Friday, Dec.13.

“I’m excited for this new understanding, both as a way for our researchers to advance their work and to accentuate the care that Guthrie provides to its patients,” said Stenger.

Guthrie Clinic President and CEO Dr. Edmund Sabanegh emphasized the organization’s commitment to high-quality patient care and research efforts.

“This partnership represents the best of what two respected organizations can achieve when they work together,” said Sabanegh. “This agreement allows us to collaborate more effectively, opening the door for greater innovation. It creates a solid framework to focus on meaningful research that can make a real difference in people’s lives.”

The scope of the partnership extends beyond health care research. With both institutions’ diverse expertise, collaborative projects can span areas such as engineering, process improvement, and more.

“Today’s announcement marks an incredible milestone in fostering innovation and addressing health challenges through the partnership between Binghamton University and Guthrie,” said State Senator Lea Webb. “As a member of the NYS Senate Health and Higher Education Committees, I am thrilled to see how this collaboration will connect cutting-edge research with clinical expertise to improve healthcare access and outcomes in our community. By bringing together Binghamton researchers and Guthrie's healthcare professionals, we are building a bridge between academic discovery and practical solutions for our collective health and wellness.”

Beyond the advancement of research, this agreement is poised to benefit the broader community. By joining forces, The Guthrie Clinic and Binghamton University aim to conduct essential research that could lead to new discoveries and improvements in healthcare practices, technology and other fields. Guthrie’s recent expansion into Broome County, through its acquisition of Lourdes Hospital, further solidifies this relationship. The agreement allows Binghamton University direct access to Guthrie’s entire network of specialists and clinical expertise, creating even more opportunities for collaboration.

“The collaboration between Binghamton University’s groundbreaking research and Guthrie’s clinical practice is welcome news,” said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo. “The goal is to improve patient outcomes, while also inspiring a new generation of researchers interested in solving a myriad of health care delivery challenges. We can look forward to seeing advances in medical practice, including improvements in the way care is delivered across a variety of medical settings. I’d like to thank both of these institutions for today’s announcement.”

Stenger said that there is tremendous opportunity for collaboration between the two organizations.

“Our university has a large group of faculty across disciplines doing significant work in furthering our understanding of healthcare and health outcomes,” said Stenger. “Guthrie is putting that theory into practice by providing care to people in need. By combining innovative research capabilities from the University and the practical healthcare experience of the hospital, we can improve outcomes on both ends.”

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation's longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie.



