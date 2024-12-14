XION Launches $12.6M Anti-Grant-Grant Program with Thrive Protocol

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XION, the first walletless layer one blockchain, and Thrive Protocol, the industry leader in ROI-positive capital allocations today announced the launch of a one-of-a-kind 12.6 million dollar funding program aimed at accelerating mainstream adoption of Web3 through comprehensive builder support.

The program, named the "Anti-Grant-Grant Program," seeks to address the limitations of traditional blockchain grant models by prioritizing sustainable builder growth, utility development, and innovation within the XION ecosystem. The initiative is designed to incentivize developers to create practical, real-world applications leveraging XION’s blockchain technology.

Unlike conventional grant systems, the program adopts a structured approach to ensure accountability. Mercenary developers who accept funds without delivering on their intention to build will be featured on XION’s Wall of Shame – a deterrent to others who plan to do the same.

"We hate crypto grants. It’s simple. Said Burnt Bansky, Core Contributer to XION. The industry has given them a terrible connotation, and it’s hurt promising builders the most. Through this initiative, we’re excited to work with Thrive to support talented entrepreneurs as they take their first step into the XION ecosystem."

Thrive Protocol, which has successfully collaborated with platforms such as Arbitrum, Polygon, and Hedera, will bring its proven proof-of-value (POV) mechanism to the program. This methodology leverages a decentralized network of expert reviewers to evaluate the impact and feasibility of projects, ensuring efficient capital allocation.

“At Thrive, we make sure builders get paid for creating enormous value—and we help well managed treasuries deploy funds even more efficiently. Our partnership with XION delivers upfront funding for builders, proof-of-value for XION, and clear ROI for everyone. Builders win. XION wins. Crypto levels up,” Daniel Jacobs, Founder, Thrive Protocol.

The program launches on December 13, 2024, and invites developers to apply via thrivexion.com. Applications will be evaluated based on criteria including their potential to drive Web3 adoption, technical feasibility, and alignment with XION’s mission of simplifying blockchain technology for everyday users.

This initiative builds on the success of XION’s mainnet launch and underscores the platform’s commitment to supporting a thriving ecosystem of builders and applications that contribute to genuine user engagement.

About XION

XION is the first walletless layer one blockchain purpose-built for consumer adoption through crypto abstraction. Utilizing protocol-level implementations related to abstracted accounts, signatures, fees, interoperability, and more, XION enables secure, intuitive, and seamless user experiences. The project has previously raised over $36M from top-tier investors, including Animoca, Circle Ventures, Multicoin, Draper Dragon, Spartan, and more.

About Thrive Protocol

Thrive is the first protocol for proof of value (POV), a pioneering consensus mechanism that streamlines the crypto funding process. Thrive’s decentralized network of expert reviewers validate when value is actually created at key milestones, helping to make grant and capital allocations more efficient. Thrive partners with leading chains like Polygon, Abritrum, XION, ApeCoin, and Hedera to fund builders who are delivering real impact in crypto.

Contact

M Group on Behalf of Burnt

burnt@mgroupsc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53b2e20e-530a-4c87-873a-02cb38d73301