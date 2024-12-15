Broadcast Scheduling Software Market to USD 7.8 Billion by 2032, Owing to Increased Demand for Efficient and Seamless Broadcast Operations | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcast Scheduling Software Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Broadcast Scheduling Software Market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 7.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.34% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The Broadcast Scheduling Software Market Is On Track For Substantial Growth, Driven By Transformative Shifts Within The Media Sector

With the rise of digital content consumption, broadcasters are increasingly turning to software solutions to automate complex processes such as schedule management, resource allocation, and workflow coordination. This growing demand for smooth content delivery across multiple platforms—from traditional television to streaming services—has made broadcast scheduling software a pivotal component of modern broadcasting operations. The surge of OTT (Over-the-top) platforms has introduced new challenges to traditional broadcasting models, driving the need for more agile, real-time scheduling tools. As a result, broadcast scheduling software has integrated advanced technologies like AI and machine learning to efficiently process large datasets, optimize workflows, and improve audience targeting.

Technological Innovations, Particularly In Cloud Computing And AI, Are Major Contributors To The Market's Expansion

Cloud-based platforms enable broadcasters to access scheduling tools remotely, fostering enhanced collaboration and real-time adjustments. AI-driven functionalities are being utilized to predict audience preferences, enabling personalized content delivery. For instance, recently reported that, a 30% reduction in operational costs after implementing AI-enhanced, cloud-based scheduling software, which boosted content delivery efficiency and audience engagement.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Advanced Broadcast Services Limited (ABSVision, ABSTraffic)

AMC Networks Inc. (AMC Scheduling Tool, AMC Distribution System)

AxelTech (AxelCast, AxelFlow)

MEDIAGENIX (WHATS'ON, WHATS'ON Workflow)

Marketron Broadcast Solutions (Marketron Traffic, Marketron Revenue)

Schedule it Ltd. (Schedule it! Scheduler, Schedule it! Planner)

WideOrbit (WideOrbit Traffic, WideOrbit Scheduling)

Imagine Communications (Selenio, Nexio)

Chetu Inc. (Broadcast Management Software, Scheduling Software Solutions)

BroadView Software Inc. (BroadView Traffic, BroadView Scheduler)

Broadcast Scheduling Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.34% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The increasing demand for streaming and video-on-demand services across multiple platforms (smart TVs, mobile, OTT services) is driving broadcasters to adopt scheduling software to manage complex distribution schedules effectively.

Segmentation Analysis

By Deployment

The on-premise segment held the largest revenue share of 51.8% in 2023, driven by a large number of broadcasters dependent on traditional broadcasting systems proliferating in developing economies of countries such as China, India, and Brazil. Since consumers in these nations primarily depend on satellite and DTH TV, the broadcasters rely on on-premise infrastructure and systems.

The cloud segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow due to the change in consumer preference from traditional TV channels to online and streaming media and entertainment services due to the increasing penetration of smartphones, smart TVs, and other connected devices. In addition to the factors responsible for the growth of this segment, the perks of deploying media services over the cloud including flexibility, real-time access to broadcasting content along with other services, and cost-effectiveness is another driver of this segment.

Broadcast Scheduling Software Market Segmentation:

By Solution

Software

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Application

TV

Radio

Digital Platforms





Regional Landscape

North America dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of more than 38.5%. This dominance is primarily due to the advanced nature of the region along with widespread development in the broadcasting industry, technology advancements, and supportive government initiatives for the adoption of digital broadcasting solutions.

In addition, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission announced that more than 90% of the U.S. TV networks switched to all-digital broadcasting over the past year into 2022 respectively, thus raising the level of the scheduling software demanded and the government helped project such as Digital Video Broadcasting, launched in Canada, which is in process in the U.S. in a continued effort to strengthen the broadcasting infrastructure in time and will therefore, augment the market growth as a result.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest rate of growth, poised to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to rapid digital broadcasting growth in India, China, and Japan. For Instance, the Indian government's "Digital India" initiative is undoubtedly going to achieve its objective. India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has released a report that says that digital TV subscriptions to grow by 25% for 2023. The escalating demand for broadcast scheduling software is a testimony to the rise for sure. Digital innovation is being rolled out by the Japanese government with its "Society 5.0" initiative, which will drive market growth as broadcasters adopt sophisticated scheduling solutions to support increasing channels and platforms.

Recent Developments

March 2024 – Avid unveiled a new version of its broadcast scheduling software that integrates advanced AI capabilities for content prediction and audience engagement. This version aims to help broadcasters enhance their operational efficiency while reducing scheduling errors.

February 2024 – Imagine Communications launched an upgraded broadcast scheduling platform offering real-time analytics and machine learning capabilities for broadcasters, enabling them to automate scheduling processes and optimize content delivery for improved viewer engagement.

