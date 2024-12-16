|Company announcement no. 55 2024
16 December 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 50
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 50:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|24,281,566
|201.8035
|4,900,105,638
|09/12/2024
|125,000
|203.5399
|25,442,488
|10/12/2024
|113,181
|203.8854
|23,075,953
|11/12/2024
|129,029
|203.3332
|26,235,879
|12/12/2024
|80,000
|204.0698
|16,325,584
|13/12/2024
|114,175
|204.7276
|23,374,774
|Total accumulated over week 50
|561,385
|203.8791
|114,454,678
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|24,842,951
|201.8504
|5,014,560,316
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.88% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
