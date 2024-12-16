Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 50

16 December 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 50

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 50:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement24,281,566201.80354,900,105,638
09/12/2024125,000203.539925,442,488
10/12/2024113,181203.885423,075,953
11/12/2024129,029203.333226,235,879
12/12/202480,000204.069816,325,584
13/12/2024114,175204.727623,374,774
Total accumulated over week 50561,385203.8791114,454,678
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme24,842,951201.85045,014,560,316

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.88% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Company announcement no 55 2024 Individual Transactions-Week 50