3D Metrology Market Revenue and Trend Forecast to 2029: Industry Projected to Cross $15 Billion

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Metrology Market by Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS), Form Measurement Equipment, X-Ray and CT Equipment, Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and 3D Automated Optical Inspection System - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D metrology market was valued at USD 11.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15.01 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing applications of cloud computing services, rising popularity of AI-powered metrology tools, growing adoption of EVs and AVs globally, rapid adoption of Industry 4.0, increasing application of big data analytics in metrology industry, and growing emphasis on quality control in the manufacturing sector are the major drivers contributing to the market growth.





The report segments the 3D metrology market and forecasts its size by offering, product type, application, end-use industry, and region. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the 3D metrology ecosystem.

The 3D metrology market is dominated by a few globally established players such Hexagon AB (Sweden), ZEISS Group (Germany), FARO (US), Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), KLA Corporation (US), Renishaw plc (UK), and Nikon Corporation (Japan) among others and the study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the 3D metrology market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The 3D laser scanner segment for ODS is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The 3D laser scanner segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR in the 3D metrology market for ODS. This segment's strong performance is largely driven by the high demand for 3D laser scanners, which are favored for their multiple advantages. These scanners provide very precise inspection data and, when combined with a CMM, offer faster part inspections than other technologies. Additionally, they enable non-contact measures, which adds to their popularity. Moreover, several renowned 3D metrology firms are expanding and improving their ODS offerings which further fuels segment growth.



The quality control and inspection segment likely to lead the 3D metrology market during the forecast period



Quality control and inspection are expected to dominate the 3D metrology market due to the increased emphasis on precision, consistency, and product quality across industries. Even minor flaws in manufacturing, particularly in the medical, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, and aerospace & defense industries, can result in expensive recalls or performance problems. 3D metrology enables high-precision measurements and the detection of variations in parts before they are moved to the next stage of production. This feature considerably decreases the risk of faults, scrap, and rework, hence increasing total production efficiency.



China is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



China is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR during the from 2024 to 2029. This is because China is regarded as a global manufacturing leader, which boosts demand for 3D metrology solutions. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, in 2023, China accounted for about 30% of global gross manufacturing value, consolidating its status as the world's largest manufacturing country. Moreover, the country is also a leader in industries such as automotive and semiconductor & electronics. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in China are focusing on increasing output in their automobile factories by considerably implementing quality assurance methods, which boosts the use of 3D metrology equipment.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 358 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Adoption of EVs and Avs Emergence of 5G and IoT-Enabled Manufacturing Growing Demand for AI-Powered Metrology Tools Shift from Labor-Intensive Manual Inspections to Advanced Automated Optical Inspection Systems Increasing Importance of Quality Control in Manufacturing Sector Rising Application of Big Data Analytics in Metrology Industry

Restraints Lack of Standardization Across Metrology Systems High Initial Investments and Maintenance Costs

Opportunities Increasing Demand for Quality Control in Emerging Industries Growing Application of Cloud Computing Services Adoption of Industry 4.0 Development of Devices with Enhanced Capabilities and Modular Architectures

Challenges Management of Large Volume of Data Complexities of Software Solutions Limited Availability of Training Centers



Case Study Analysis

Zeiss Helped Amphenol Boost Process Capabilities with Cmms and Microscope

Figeac Aero Invested in State-of-the-Art CMSS that Interfaced with Metrolog and Silma X4 and Streamlined 3D Inspection Processes

Faro Assisted ASNA with Vantage Laser Trackers and BuildIt Metrology Software That Delivered Accurate Data Measurements

Hexagon Helped Figeac Aero Improve Aircraft Performance and Reduce Production Costs and Working Capital Requirements

Renishaw Helped Kawasaki Deploy 5-Axis Scanning Probe Systems to Resolve Productivity Issues at Engine Plant and Improve Inspection Throughput

Hexagon Offered BMW Group with Leica Absolute Tracker That Optimized Automobile Manufacturing Process

Faro Assisted PCMInnovation with BuildIt Software That Boosted Accuracy in Manufacturing Processes

Additional Insights Covered

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Pricing Analysis

Investment and Funding Scenario

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem/Market Map Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2026

Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Impact of AI/Generative AI on 3D Metrology Market

Companies Profiled in this 3D Metrology Market Report

Hexagon AB

Zeiss Group

KLA Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Mitutoyo Corporation

Faro

Nikon Corporation

Jenoptik AG

Renishaw PLC

Perceptron, Inc.

Baker Hughes Company

Creaform

Chotest Technology Inc.

Nordson Corporation

Trimble, Inc.

SGS Societe Generale De Surveillance SA

Ikustec

3D Systems, Inc.

Automated Precision, Inc. (API)

Bruker

Shining 3D

Innovmetric Software Inc.

Artec Europe

Scantech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd.

Verisurf Software, Inc.

Metrologic Group

Accuscan

Polyrix Inc.

Novacam Technologies, Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Carmar Accuracy Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3azc2z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment