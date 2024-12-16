CIP Chemicals Market Trends, Revenue and Growth Forecast to 2029: A $3.7 Billion Landscape

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CIP Chemicals Market - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The CIP chemicals market size is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2024 to USD 3.69 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period in terms of value.

The global CIP chemicals market is witnessing growth due to its versatile cleaning formulations, widely used in various industries due to its exceptional cleaning properties. Furthermore, CIP chemicals are required for the application in various end use industries like pharmaceutical & biotechnology, chemicals, textiles, food & beverage and cosmetics which fuels the need for CIP chemicals.





This report segments the market for CIP chemicals market on the basis of chemistry, process type, end use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions.

The CIP chemicals market comprises major players such as ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), BASF (Germany), Ecolab (US), Novozymes (Denmark), STERIS (US), Solvay (Belgium), KIC KRONES Internationale Cooperations-Gesellschaft mbH (Germany), Diversey, Inc. (US), Chemtex Speciality Limited (India), and Keller & Bohacek GmbH & Co. KG (Germany). The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the CIP chemicals market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Disinfectants/Sanitizers by chemistry, is projected to have the third largest market share in terms of value



Disinfectants in CIPs are important for hygienic and safety conditions. Disinfectants are agents of chemical formulations which have been designed to achieve inactivating or destroying microorganisms on inert surfaces to ensure production areas become sterile without contamination. They are also crucial in controlling the microbial load in production, packaging and laboratory areas. Common disinfectants found in these industries include alcohols, chlorine-based compounds, and hydrogen peroxide formulations that are selected according to their effectiveness against the targeted pathogens and surface compatibility. CIP processes ensure in a single operation that both cleaning and disinfection occur. This contributes not only to improved operational efficiency but also facilitates achieving expected or dictated levels of cleanliness and sterility for manufactured products.



Recirculated cleaning by process to be the fastest growing segment for forecasted period in terms of value



This process allows cleaning solutions to circulate continuously around equipment without the need to dismantle those pieces of equipment, significantly reducing downtime and labor. For example, manufacturers can make better use of water and cleaning agents by recirculating the cleaning solution, thereby keeping their operational costs as low as possible and minimizing the environmental impact. The recirculation process also ensures that cleaning agents maintain their effectiveness all the way through the cleaning cycle, because they can be replenished as necessary to varying levels of soil and contamination. In addition to this, this method allows better control over the cleaning parameters of temperature and concentration, which can be adjusted according to specific equipment requirements for cleaning.



Chemicals by end-use industry to be the third fastest growing segment for forecasted period in terms of value



This is further divided into specialty chemicals and petrochemicals. In the manufacture of specialty chemicals, trace contaminants can easily degrade a product, so it needs to make sure that its CIP chemicals like caustic soda, nitric acid, and phosphoric acid will effectively remove organic residues, mineral deposits, and all other contaminants in reactors, storage tanks, and pipelines. In the petrochemical industry, where processes often involve complex mixtures and high temperatures, CIP systems help clean in a much faster manner between different product batches with an eventual reduction in downtime, maximizing production efficiency. The CIP process automation also increases the accuracy of the control of cleaning cycles and chemical concentrations that further increase consistency and compliance with safety regulations.



North America is estimated to be the third fastest growing region in terms of value for the forecasted period



North America is the fourth largest market for CIP chemicals. Region's growth in the CIP chemicals market is spurred by the growth of food & beverages and pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries as well as high hygiene standards. Increasing demand for convenience foods boosts demand for CIP systems within the food manufacturing sector, not only to maintain equipment cleanliness but also to ensure regulatory compliance. Due to the tighter regulations and standards, the pharmaceutical companies are more and more applying specialized cleaning agents and single-use systems to reduce the risk of contamination.



Development in this direction creates a focus that defines the industry for advanced, responsible cleaning solutions. Innovations such as enzyme-based cleaners and green formulations maximize efficiency and match sustainability objectives. The market is growing due to North America's strong industrial base and significant producers of CIP chemicals in developed economies like: US, Canada and Mexico. Business expenditure on R&D is aimed at producing cleaners more efficiently in line with the unique requirements of different sectors.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 228 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Expanding Biotechnology Applications to Boost Demand for CIP Solutions Enhancing CIP Performance with PAA Solutions

Restraints Use of Acidic Cleaners to Threaten Aquatic Ecosystems Risk of Corrosion with Citric Acid Cleaning Solutions

Opportunities Scaling CIP Solutions for Modern Food and Beverage Manufacturing Sustainable Cleaning with Enzyme-based CIP Solutions

Challenges High Risk of Cross-Contamination and Complexities in Recycling CIP Products



Case Study Analysis

EAU Safewater Enhanced CIP Efficiency and Sustainability of Cleaning Processes for an International Beverage Company

FMC Corp. Introduced High-Retention Sanitizer as a Green Oxidant Biocide for Efficient Cleaning

Advancing CIP Efficiency by Implementing Reusable Cleaning Agents to Cut Costs and Reduce Chemical Waste

Additional Insights Covered

Regulatory Landscape

Technology Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences & Events in 2024-2025

Pricing Analysis

Investment and Funding Scenario

Patent Analysis

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Macroeconomic Indicators

Impact of Gen AI

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

The major companies profiled in this CIP chemicals market report include:

Alfa Laval

BASF

Ecolab

Novozymes

Steris

Solvay

KIC Krones Internationale Cooperations-Gesellschaft mbh

Diversey, Inc.

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Keller & Bohacek GmbH & Co. KG

Valvoline Global Operations

Konark Chemie

Hydrite Chemical

Acuro Organics Limited

Devere

Biosafe Systems

Alconox Inc.

Nyco Products Company

Satol Chemicals

Trice Chemicals

Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

Afco

Momar

Betco

National Chemical Laboratories, Inc.

