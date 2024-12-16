Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 50 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 6/12/2024 334,887 558.50 187,034,458 Monday, 9 December 2024 2,000 547.17 1,094,340 Tuesday, 10 December 2024 2,000 548.77 1,097,540 Wednesday, 11 December 2024 1,900 545.70 1,036,830 Thursday, 12 December 2024 2,000 543.46 1,086,920 Friday, 13 December 2024 2,500 543.16 1,357,900 In the period 9/12/2024 - 13/12/2024 10,400 545.53 5,673,530 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 13/12/2024 345,287 558.11 192,707,988 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,956,213 treasury shares corresponding to 7.82% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments