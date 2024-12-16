Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 50 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 6/12/2024334,887558.50187,034,458  
Monday, 9 December 20242,000547.171,094,340  
Tuesday, 10 December 20242,000548.771,097,540  
Wednesday, 11 December 20241,900545.701,036,830  
Thursday, 12 December 20242,000543.461,086,920  
Friday, 13 December 20242,500543.161,357,900  
In the period 9/12/2024 - 13/12/202410,400545.535,673,530  
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 13/12/2024345,287558.11192,707,988  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,956,213 treasury shares corresponding to 7.82% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

