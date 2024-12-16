Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 50 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 6/12/2024
|334,887
|558.50
|187,034,458
|Monday, 9 December 2024
|2,000
|547.17
|1,094,340
|Tuesday, 10 December 2024
|2,000
|548.77
|1,097,540
|Wednesday, 11 December 2024
|1,900
|545.70
|1,036,830
|Thursday, 12 December 2024
|2,000
|543.46
|1,086,920
|Friday, 13 December 2024
|2,500
|543.16
|1,357,900
|In the period 9/12/2024 - 13/12/2024
|10,400
|545.53
|5,673,530
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 13/12/2024
|345,287
|558.11
|192,707,988
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,956,213 treasury shares corresponding to 7.82% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments