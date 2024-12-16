Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces the Re-Launch of MyAirDropAlert to Empower Crypto Enthusiasts and Blockchain Projects

ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading innovator in blockchain solutions and decentralized finance (DeFi), is excited to announce the re-launch of MyAirDropAlert (MADA), a premier platform for tracking and managing token and NFT deposits. This re-launch marks a significant milestone in Blaqclouds’ mission to connect blockchain projects with users by merging decentralized networks with legacy communication tools, enabling seamless, in-real-life (IRL) alerts via email and SMS, for the crypto community.

About MyAirDropAlert (MADA)

MyAirDropAlert (MADA) serves as a dynamic communication hub for digital wallet holders, providing an efficient way to track and manage token and NFT deposits across multiple blockchain networks. The platform empowers users with:

Custom Alerts: Users can create personalized alerts via email and SMS, notifying them instantly when their wallet receives a token or NFT deposit.

Multi-Chain Support: MADA works seamlessly across various blockchain networks, ensuring comprehensive coverage and user convenience.

Engagement for Blockchain Projects: The platform connects blockchain projects with a highly engaged user base, offering an efficient and reliable way to distribute tokens, foster community engagement, and drive adoption.



Subscription Plans and Token Integration

MyAirDropAlert offers flexible subscription options designed to meet the needs of crypto users:

Subscription Plans range from $0 to $20 per month.

50% Discounts with MADA Token: Users who elect to pay with the native MADA token receive a 50% discount on all subscription plans, promoting token utility and rewarding the platform’s community.

For more information on MADA Plans and Pricing, visit:

www.myairdropalert.com/plans-pricing

Key Features of MyAirDropAlert

Legacy Alerts: MyAirDropAlert allows users to create alerts for tokens and NFTs using email and SMS. Multi-Chain Support: The platform supports airdrops across leading networks, including ZEUS Chain, Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and more. Personalized Alerts: Users can set preferences to receive alerts for relevant airdrops of tokens and NFTs, ensuring they never miss an opportunity. Project Visibility: For blockchain projects, MyAirDropAlert offers a streamlined process to launch airdrop campaigns, increasing token visibility and community participation. User-Friendly Dashboard: Participants can manage their claimed airdrops, track progress, and explore upcoming opportunities through an intuitive, user-friendly interface.

Driving Adoption and Innovation

The re-launch of MyAirDropAlert underscores Blaqclouds’ commitment to supporting both users and blockchain projects in a rapidly growing digital asset ecosystem. Airdrops play a crucial role in driving early adoption, rewarding communities, and providing decentralized projects with effective marketing solutions.

Leadership Commentary

“We are thrilled to bring MyAirDropAlert back to the forefront of the crypto community,” said Marjorie Schaefer, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc. “Airdrops are a cornerstone of community engagement and project growth in the blockchain space. With MyAirDropAlert, we’re offering users a trusted resource to discover opportunities while enabling projects to efficiently connect with their target audiences. This re-launch aligns with our broader vision to deliver innovative blockchain solutions that empower and engage global users.”

Why MyAirDropAlert Matters

The platform solves two major challenges in the crypto space:

For Users: Ensures access to verified, secure airdrops without the hassle of searching multiple platforms.

For Projects: Provides a cost-effective, targeted solution for launching airdrop campaigns and building strong, engaged communities.

About ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc.

ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc. is a Colorado-based blockchain technology company specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi) and scalable blockchain ecosystems. ZEUS has pioneered innovative blockchain applications, providing secure and efficient solutions for businesses and individuals.

Forward-Looking Statements

