BloFin WOW(War of Whales) 2024: Inaugural Global Trading Event Breaks Records With 1M USDT Prize Pool and Top Trader Participation

SINGAPORE , Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural WOW (War of Whales) Trading Competition , hosted by BloFin, has officially concluded, marking a historic moment in cryptocurrency trading. This global event, which attracted over 218,146 participants from around the globe, demonstrated the trading community's growing influence and competitive spirit. The competition saw 434 teams battling it out for their share of the $1,000,000 prize pool, achieving an unprecedented total trading volume of $14,319,358,770.41 USDT. This incredible participation and engagement firmly established WOW as a groundbreaking trading event in the crypto industry.

BloFin’s WOW(War of Whales) Trading Competition aimed to unite traders of all skill levels, fostering a global sense of community and providing a platform for traders to showcase their expertise. From seasoned professionals to up-and-coming traders, the competition celebrated diversity and talent on a truly global scale.

Matt, CEO at BloFin, stated, “The inaugural War of Whales Trading Competition has exceeded all of our expectations in participation and trading volume, showcasing the passion and talent of traders worldwide. This success underscores BloFin's dedication to delivering innovative and inclusive opportunities for the trading community, solidifying BloFin WOW as a benchmark in global trading events. The success of our first War of Whales competition has laid a strong foundation, and we are committed to surpassing it every year while providing the best trading platform for our community.”

Remarkable Achievements of BloFin WOW (War of Whales) 2024

The WOW Trading Competition achieved several milestones that set it apart as a premier trading event. The event demonstrated its global appeal with over 218,146 participants and 434 competing teams. The staggering trading volume of $14.3 billion USDT underscores the level of engagement and activity throughout the competition.

As per the competition rules, the winning traders and teams will soon receive their well-earned rewards directly to their accounts. BloFin congratulates all participants on their exceptional performance and thanks them for making this inaugural event a success.

The WOW competition is just the beginning for BloFin, as the company looks to continue creating innovative and exciting opportunities for traders worldwide. Building on the success of its inaugural trading competition, BloFin is already planning future events to further enhance the trading experience for its growing global community.

Traders interested in joining BloFin’s dynamic ecosystem can visit the official website or download the BloFin app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to start trading and preparing for future competitions.

For more information on BloFin and its initiatives, visit www.blofin.com .

About BloFin WOW(War of Whales)

WOW (War of Whales) , BloFin’s epic trading competition designed to bring together crypto trading whales and all users for an exciting battle in the trading seas! To heighten the challenge, we’ve created multiple competitive trading arenas for you. All users from BloFin-supported countries/regions are welcome to participate in WOW(War of Whales). Brokers and VIP users are also welcome to join!

About BloFin

BloFin is a leading, secure cryptocurrency centralized exchange (CEX) with over 445 USDT-M perpetual contracts and 314 spot pairs . It offers a platform for new and experienced traders to thrive—where whales are made. Aside from derivatives trading products, BloFin now provides more high-quality services, including spot trading, copy trading, earning, API, demo trading, and more. Featuring a user-friendly interface and a high-performance trading platform, BloFin ensures high liquidity, competitive pricing, and minimal slippage. Committed to user security, BloFin partners with Fireblocks for asset protection and insurance, enhancing compliance and security with Chainalysis .

Choose BloFin for a secure and top-performing trading experience.

